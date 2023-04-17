scorecardresearch
How Surilii in 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' draws from Tina Datta's day-to-day look

Tina Datta discusses in detail her look which is casual yet chic in the show 'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum'.

‘Uttaran’ actress Tina Datta discusses in detail her look which is casual yet chic in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’. She plays the role of Surilii and for that, Tina opted for oversized shirts, t-shirts, and baggy pants with funky pieces of jewellry and a half bun with coloured hair.

Speaking about her avatar, Tina shared: “I think fashion that makes you feel comfortable is the key to looking good. You will often see me wearing oversized t-shirts, and shirts teamed with baggy pants. To my luck, the makers of the show visualised Surilii the same way.”

Tina has been part of a number of TV shows like ‘Durga’, ‘Koi Apna Ko Hai’, ‘Uttaran’, ‘Karmaphal Daata Shani’, ‘Daayan’, and she also participated in reality, shows such as ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, among others.

She said about her look in the show ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ and said that the makers liked the way she carried herself in reality. They in fact, in the first meeting thought of keeping Surilii’s look like her.

Tina added: “I even remember going to one of the initial meetings of the show wearing similar attire and the team felt as if Surilii walked into the room. So, I am glad I have got the opportunity to play such a relatable character that mirrors my daily style.”

‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

