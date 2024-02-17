Karan Wahi ‘feels amazing’ going from ‘chocolate boy to fiery Virat’

HomeTVNews

Karan Wahi has often portrayed a lover boy on screen, but this time, he’s set to bring out his intense side in an upcoming television show.

He has often portrayed a lover boy on screen, but this time, he’s set to bring out his intense side in an upcoming television show. Actor Karan Wahi is now game for flaunting his “fiery” side.

Karan is back on screen as an ambitious and charming lawyer named Virat Chadhary, for the upcoming show ‘Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani’.

About playing the role of Virat, Karan said: “This character is very different from all that I have portrayed in the past. Playing Virat is a refreshing change for me. He is a dynamic ambitious man who wants to prove himself out there.”

The actor, who has previously worked in shows such as ‘Remix’, ‘Dill Mill Gaye’, ‘Kasamh Se’ and ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’, agrees that his character this time is complex.

He said: “The nuances of my character are very complex, but it’s a challenge that I am thoroughly enjoying.”

Karan added: “Virat is very clear about what he wants, he creates dreams, he does not chase them! There are a lot of layers to this diverse character and I am enjoying playing Virat every day.”

“From being a carefree chocolate boy on screen to playing a fiery role like Virat, it feels amazing!” he concluded.

‘Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani’ is a courtroom drama revolving around lawyers who are determined to make a mark for themselves.

It also stars Reem Sameer Sheikh and Jennifer Winget.

