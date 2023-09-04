scorecardresearch
Manish Raisinghan recalls teaching martial arts ahead of Teachers Day

Actor Manish Raisinghan recalls enjoying the teaching profession and calls it a life changing experience.

By Agency News Desk
Actor Manish Raisinghan recalls enjoying the teaching profession and calls it a life changing experience. The actor, who is known for featuring in TV shows like Teen Bahuraniyaan, Sasural Simar Ka, Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman among others, said: “I have had an amazing bond with all my teachers. I feel learning is the most primary part of life. After becoming a National martial arts champion I was asked by my teacher to teach others. But I was quite resistant as I enjoyed fighting and being in the ring in all the formats.

“But he advised me that teaching makes us more perfect. And that’s what happened when I started sharing my arts with others I was improving myself.”

The actor last seen in ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ added: “Teaching was my life changing experience. As the profession invoked a lot in me and I realised that I was the most receiving student of the class while I was teaching. Also later my teacher was truly amazed when in the first National Championship I participated as a teacher along with my 15 students and we won 16 medals.”

“And I guess what better Pat on a teacher’s back when you create champions. That brought in a bigger adrenaline rush than being a champion yourself.”

Manish reveals earning Rs 3000.

“I was in college at that time and didn’t start acting. I was teaching for free as I believed in living the art. But then my master told me to charge a commitment fee for students not to enter teaching space with ‘Taken for granted attitude’ so I started charging a small amount per head for name sake. So I made around Rs. 3000 depending on the amount of classes I took.”

Manish shares his experience ahead of Teachers day, which is celebrated on September 5 every year in India marked in honour of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday.

