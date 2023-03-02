Farah Khan hosted a lavish party for all the contestants at her house. It saw the presence of popular celebs from the reality show unwind and have a great time with each other. Farah has now posted a video giving a peek of some unseen fun.

In the throwback video, MC Stan is seen doing a rap dance along with Bigg Boss 16 mandali members Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik. Even Fahmaan Khan joined the gang briefly.

Farah shared the video on her Instagram and captioned, “Yeh ek video bach gaya tha#mandli @m___c___stan @shivthakare9 @nimritahluwalia @abdu_rozik .. @aslisajidkhan was probably somewhere eating the keema pao.. guest appearance by @fahmaankhan.”

Check out MC Stan raps with Shiv Thakare,Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Abdu Rozik in an unseen video from Farah Khan’s party below: