On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature

World Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to spread awareness about the importance of restoring nature and taking action to protect the planet by taking accurate steps. TV actors showed their concern towards various issues like climate change and what all they think can be done to save the ecosystem.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actress Aishwarya Khare talked about global warming and said that it is the need of the hour to look for an immediate solution to this issue.

“Global warming is one of the major issues that our planet is facing these days and it is very important for us to look for immediate solutions as mankind can face extinction if we don’t start protecting our ecosystem and environment right away. You can help save the Earth by taking even the smallest of measures. Like switching to recyclable products that don’t harm the environment. In fact, we should avoid using single-use plastic bags or any items like spoons, containers or bottles.”

Shubhangi Atre of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ fame emphasised on the relevance of organic farming and said: “After realising the benefits of organic farming, I started working on a fruit farm and have grown guava, chikoo, mango, jackfruit, and java plum (jamun) at my farmhouse in Maharashtra. Farming has made me more connected with nature, and whenever I am not shooting, I spend most of my time farming.”

On the other hand, Niti Taylor who essays the role of Prachi Kapoor in ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ believes in saving water: “I believe small measures can lead to a greater impact and therefore, I save water by tweaking its usage like air-drying the dishes rather than using the dishwasher or by watering my plants using the same water that I use to wash vegetables and fruits. I always keep a cloth bag handy in my car so that I don’t have to carry plastic bags home whenever I decide to buy something last-minute. Additionally, I also switch off lights and fans when a room is not in use and during the day, we hardly switch on the lights at home and let the sunlight in.”

While Kirti Nagpure said that the best way to save nature is planting trees: “I still remember, we used to celebrate this day during our school days as well and we used to plant one sapling in our garden every year. This year as well, I am planning to plant a small tree on the sets of ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’ and celebrate this day with my cast. Just like me, I would like to request everyone to plant at least one plant a year and let’s make an effort to avoid damaging our environment any further.”