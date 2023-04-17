Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to 'weird' video at Baba Siddique's Iftar party

scorecardresearch
Pregnant Sana Khan reacts to ‘weird’ video of husband Anas Saiyad pulling her at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party

Sana Khan expecting her first child and a video of Anas dragging Sana has gone viral on social media.

By Pooja Tiwari
Sana Khan attended Baba Siddique’s Iftar party with her husband Anas Saiyad. The actress is expecting her first child and a video of Anas dragging Sana has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sana is also seen saying, “Main itna nahi chal paungi, thak gayi main.”

Netizens questioned why her husband was pulling her, while she looked tired and breathless. However addressing the same, Sana wrote, “This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me infact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and was uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in, so I could sit and have water and some air. I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we didn’t want to disturb the paps who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, plz don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for ur concern. Loads of love to everyone here.

Check out the video below…

