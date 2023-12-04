Rakshanda Khan embraces her real self, says ‘Time to set out on a journey’

Known for her work in the shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kasamh Se’ and others, actress Rakshanda Khan penned a note on self discovery, saying it never hurts to pull oneself and find true potential. Taking to Instagram, Rakshanda, who has a fanbase of 253K followers, shared a Reel video of herself, wherein she can be seen posing in a traditional outfit. She is donning a green Anarkali suit, with matching jewellery and her hair tied in a neat bun.

For the makeup, she opted for dark brown lips and kohl eyes.

Along with the video, the 49-year-old actress wrote: “When you have no pictures, and while cleaning out your Gallery you discover a stash of unposted ones! The feeling — priceless. I think I need to find a way to get over this lethargy of just never dressing up, never feeling something is worth posting.”

“After all I am – me! I am not only the pretty clothes I wear, I am not only the lovely make up they do for me, I am not just the perfect lighting. I am days full of unruly hair, hours spent lazing in pyjamas, days spent without putting even moisturiser- forget make up. Yupppppp all that is me! But then it never hurt to pull yourself put of the lethargy and find your true potential. Maybe it’s time to set out on a journey- to find me! #inspiration #discovery #journey #findme #glamvsreality,” the post read.

She gave the music of the song ‘Malang’ from the movie ‘Dhoom 3’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the show ‘Janam Janam Ka Saath’.