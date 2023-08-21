Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the six contestants with fear fanda were given a chance to reveal who is the undercover agent in Code red. Rohit Shetty tells the contestants that they couldn’t guess the undercover agent even once.

They didn’t even get suspicious about the contestant, instead thought it would be Soundous, Daisy or Anjum. Rohit then asks them all to take their phones in their hands and he will call the undercover agent. Only Shiv’s phone rings and all of them are left in shock.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is hosted by Rohit Shetty and airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors