scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the six contestants with fear fanda were given a chance to reveal

By Pooja Tiwari
Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent
Shiv Thakare turns out to be the undercover agent

In the latest episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the six contestants with fear fanda were given a chance to reveal who is the undercover agent in Code red. Rohit Shetty tells the contestants that they couldn’t guess the undercover agent even once.

They didn’t even get suspicious about the contestant, instead thought it would be Soundous, Daisy or Anjum. Rohit then asks them all to take their phones in their hands and he will call the undercover agent. Only Shiv’s phone rings and all of them are left in shock.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ is hosted by Rohit Shetty and airs every Saturday and Sunday on Colors

0
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
After seeing 'OMG 2', Anupam Kher all praise for Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay
Next article
KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson ‘reserve player’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Apple shipped 1 bn units less than Samsung in last decade, now leads the race

Health & Lifestyle

Telehealth market to register growth after post-pandemic slump: Report

Sports

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer make it to India's Asia Cup squad; Sanju Samson ‘reserve player’

News

After seeing 'OMG 2', Anupam Kher all praise for Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay

Technology

Sony PS5 standard disc edition to be available at Rs 47,490 for limited time

News

Elvish Yadav receives praise from Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; Is Elvish Yadav joining BJP?

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify 4 new genes associated with breast cancer

News

Kajol on her monochrome photos: 'People who like colour black have most colourful minds'

News

Michelle Pfeiffer tagged 'most beautiful woman on planet' in ageless makeup-free pic

News

Mumbai's dancing cop shakes a leg to Rajinikanth's 'Kaavaalaa'

Sports

Kohli, Rohit among Shikhar Dhawan's first five players pick for his dream ODI XI for World Cup

News

Prabhat Chaudhary to replace Rishi Grover as Monty in 'Parineeti'

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Bhilai-led team develops new hydrogel-based insulin-delivery system

News

Naveen Sharma returns with 'Kumkum Bhagya': 'I missed being on sets'

Sports

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz in three-set classic, saves match point to clinch Cincinnati Masters title

Sports

Dream start for Ward-Prowse as Man City, Aston Villa and Liverpool all win

News

Travis Barker surprises 9-year-old blind drummer at lemonade stand

News

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I don't take emotional weight of any character back home'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US