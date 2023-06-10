scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Shivangi Joshi’s next outings: Balaji show ‘Barsaatein’, music video with Ankit

Shivangi Joshi, a household name with her character Naira in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', will soon be seen on a new show titled 'Barsaatein'.

By Agency News Desk
Shivangi Joshi's next outings: Balaji show 'Barsaatein', music video with Ankit
Shivangi Joshi and Ankit Gupta _ pic courtesy instagram

Shivangi Joshi, who became a household name with her character Naira in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, will soon be seen on a new show titled ‘Barsaatein’. The actress said the shoot for the show, which is being produced by Balaji for Sony TV, has already started. “The audience will get to see the show soon,” she said.

Shivangi was parting with this information at the trailer launch of the Amazon miniTV show, ‘Badtameez Dil’, starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra. She said: “It looked quite promising from its trailer and I am sure the series will be amazing. Barun and Ridhi are two great actors.”

The actress was seen in action in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, so who is she cheering for this season? “As most people know, I don’t have many friends in the Industry. So none of my friends are there this season. But yes, I want to wish everyone well.”

Shivangi’s upcoming show ‘Barsaatein’ will see her in a double role in the show. Kushal Tandon has been paired opposite her.

The actress will also be soon seen in ‘Baarish Aayi Hai’, a music video with Ankit Gupta. The song is sung by Rito Riba to the music of Rajat Nagpal and the heartfelt lyrics are by Rana Sotal.

Pic. Sourceshivangijoshi18
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Farah Khan revealed half of Salman Khan’s song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ was shot by a duplicate
Next article
Rashmika praises Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dancing on ‘Saami Saami’; calls her ‘stunner’
This May Also Interest You
News

Shahid Kapoor says he only had ‘two spoons, one plate’ when wife Mira moved in with him

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

Daily beetroot juice may boost heart health in angina patients: Study

Sports

French Open: Dominant Djokovic charges into quarterfinals, to face Khachanov next

Technology

Apple's Mixed Reality headset 'single biggest thing' to boost AR-VR industry

Sports

Ponting wants India to field both Ashwin and Jadeja in WTC Final

News

'Gumraah' actress Chahat Vig to make web debut with 'Rafuchakkar'

News

Michael Keaton thought nobody wanted to see his 'Batman'

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS wellness centres in Chandigarh, Panchkula

Technology

Reddit lays off nearly 90 employees, reduces fresh hiring

Sports

Brazil: Ancelotti remains 'Plan A' for manager's job

Technology

Users can now create desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager

News

Jasleen Royal on Indian music labels: They say how artiste friendly they are but in reality are exploitative

Technology

Samsung's One UI 5 beta lets users quickly transfer Galaxy watch to new phone

Sports

WTC Final: Travis Head's counterattacking fifty powers Australia to 170/3 at Tea

News

Sushmita Sen wraps up Season 3 of 'Aarya' with a dance and a hug

Technology

NASA to invest $45mn in small biz to develop tech for future missions

Technology

Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US