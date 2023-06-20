Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares pictures from her father’s second wedding

It’s time to congratulate Sumbul Touqeer and her father on the addition of a new member to their family.

Touqeer Hassan Khan, the Imlie actress’ father, married Nilofer in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Touqeer and Nilofer were married in a traditional Nikah ceremony in front of their family and close friends.

The Imlie actress has now shared some pictures after her dad’s second marriage she captioned them, “Say MashaAllah Fans showered the family with congratulatory and lovely messages on Sumbul’s handle, they wrote, “Sumbul, we fans feel so proud of everything that you are doing for your family at this young age