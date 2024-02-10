Vidisha Srivastava plans unforgettable date for her hubby this V-Day

Actress Vidisha Srivastava has chalked out a wonderfully romantic plan for her husband for Valentine’s Day this year, which includes a cosy candlelit dinner. Talking about her surprise plan Vidisha, who plays Anita Bhabi in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, shared: “While we embrace love daily, this Valentine’s Day holds extra significance as it marks our first as parents. I have planned a wonderfully romantic plan for Sayak this year. To me, Valentine’s Day is about painting the town red!”

“They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, and nothing surpasses a candlelit dinner at a rooftop restaurant with serene music and a cosy ambience. Despite a busy day of shooting and caring for our child Aadya, I intend to surprise Sayak with an unforgettable date,” she shared.

The ‘Meri Gudiya’ fame actress added: “Other than this, since the day is about celebrating love in every form, let’s pause to acknowledge those who bring warmth into our lives and share love with those around us.”

The upcoming track of the show will revolve around Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh), who finds himself lost in a daydream where he is celebrating Valentine’s Day with Angoori (Shubhangi Atre). In his fantasy, Angoori confesses her love for him. However, upon encountering Angoori in reality, Vibhuti inquires about her plans for Valentine’s Day.

She intends to ask Ladoo Ke Bhaiya (Rohitashv Gour) to take her to Kullu Manali. Determined to thwart her plans and spend the day with Angoori himself, Vibhuti devises a scheme. Meanwhile, Tiwari visits Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) to inquire about her plans for Valentine’s Day. Anita assumes Vibhuti has something planned for her, but Tiwari mocks the idea, suggesting Vibhuti likely doesn’t even remember the occasion.

Offended by Tiwari’s comments, Anita challenges him to a bet. When Tiwari encounters Vibhuti, he fabricates a story, claiming Anita expects a diamond necklace for Valentine’s Day, causing Vibhuti great distress. To alleviate the pressure, Tiwari advises Vibhuti to feign ignorance about the upcoming Valentine’s Day.

When Angoori requests Tiwari to take her to Kullu Manali, he fabricates a story about facing financial losses in his business, preventing him from fulfilling her request. Seeking guidance, Angoori confides in David Chacha (Annup Upadhyay), who suggests she visit a saint who appears on vintage TV.

Excited by the prospect, Angoori eagerly agrees. Disguised as the saint, Vibhuti advises Angoori to ask her neighbour to be her Valentine, assuring her it will resolve her husband’s business woes. Following the advice, Angoori approaches Vibhuti and asks him for a date. Meanwhile, Tiwari anonymously sends letters and gifts to Anita.

The show airs on &TV.