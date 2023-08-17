scorecardresearch
Yogesh Tripathi captures life's memories in photo albums

Yogesh Tripathi believes there is something special about old-fashioned photos that digital ones can't capture.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the titular role in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, believes there is something special about old-fashioned photos that digital ones can’t capture.

Ahead of the World Photography Day, Yogesh spoke about his fondness for preserving cherished memories through the timeless art of old-fashioned photography.

He lovingly crafts exquisite photo albums, carefully maintaining the highlights of his life’s journey.

Over time, Yogesh has cultivated a delightful tradition of capturing the precious moments of his children’s growth, from their first breaths and tentative steps to their triumphant achievements in school.

The actor feels that photography is an art of keen observation, and is a journey of uncovering captivating elements within ordinary surroundings.

“I embrace an old-fashioned sentiment, prioritising capturing memories over picture-perfect moments. I vividly recall catching the nine-month journey of my wife’s pregnancy, a cherished chapter lovingly preserved within my photo album. From my toddler’s first tentative stand to my son’s proud moment of crafting a sandwich for school, each snapshot signifies a treasured milestone. Every life moment allows one to freeze time, ensuring no precious moment slips unnoticed,” he said.

He further mentioned that seeing his son’s school achievements immortalised in photographs fills him with an overwhelming sense of pride. He called the photo album a “vibrant narrative” of his life’s odyssey and an “evocative journey through the corridors of memory”.

The actor said: “This idea germinated years ago during my early days in Mumbai when I shared a humble abode with roommates. A friend once caught me engrossed in cooking, capturing a candid moment that ignited a spark. That single photograph sparked the notion of a memory album, a collection that would invigorate and inspire. These visual fragments hold the power to uplift, reminding me of my past triumphs and motivating me to forge ahead”.

“These album-bound memories offer a lasting sanctuary immune to the fleeting nature of digital devices. Photography is an avenue to encapsulate emotion and affection, a medium that immortalises what we’ve captured. It becomes the repository of all the fleeting details we might forget, safeguarding them from the passage of time”, he added.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

