Yogesh Tripathi champions energy conservation at home: ‘Employ simple practices’

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who is known for his role as ‘Daroga Happu Singh’ in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, opened up on how he and his family make deliberate efforts to conserve energy in their home. Yogesh has shared his views on World Environmental Health Day, which will be observed on September 26. The day spreads awareness about environmental health worldwide.

Talking about the same, Yogesh said: “A day like Environmental World Health Day serves as a significant reminder for us to start healing the planet, and this transformation starts right at home.”

“Wastage of electricity causes various environmental issues. In our house, we make deliberate efforts to reduce our electricity usage and prioritise natural ventilation. Employing simple practices such as unplugging electronic devices when not in use, maximising natural daylight for enhanced Vitamin D absorption, and using air conditioning only when truly needed can have a substantial impact on conserving energy,” he shared.

Yogesh went on: “Therefore, I urge all of you to be conscious of energy misuse and contribute to environmental conservation for a healthier life.”

In the current track of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Happu (Yogesh) successfully apprehends the mafia Shakal with assistance from his friend Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee). This act earns Happu praise from the commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali), especially because the mafia had threatened to shave the commissioner’s head if he escaped from jail.

Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary), who has transitioned into a reporter, conducts an interview with Happu about his daring capture. During the interview, Happu credits Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) for her courage, which troubles both Beni and Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra). Rajesh warns Happu to acknowledge her in his next interview.

To satisfy Rajesh and Beni, Happu takes Shakal out of the bar, and he escapes, fooling Happu. Happu then provides a fake interview to placate Rajesh and Beni, but they eventually discover the ruse and become even more upset with him.”

The show airs on &TV.