scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

150 students fall sick after mid-day meals in Bihar's East Champaran

By Agency News Desk

Patna, June 1 (IANS) Around 150 students fell sick after consuming mid-day meals in Bagaha subdivision in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Thursday, officials said.

A health official of Bagaha said that around 100 students are admitted in the hospitals while 50 students were discharged after preliminary treatment.

The students were taken to hospitals on private vehicles available in the village as well as through ambulances of the mukhiya.

The incident occurred at the government middle school Narwal-Barwal Panchayat in the district. The students are admitted in sub-divisional hospital Bagaha and they are said to be out of danger.

The parents of the affected students held a protest against the school administration and the NGO which supplies cooked foods to the school.

“Around 150 students feel sick after consuming midday in a government school. They are admitted in the hospital. Doctors have discharged 50 students after primary treatment,” Bagaha SDM, Dr Anupama Singh, said.

“We have initiated an inquiry into the incident. If the guilt is proven against the NGO, we will blacklist it and take action against its officials,” the SDM said.

–IANS

ajk/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Santosh Sivan shot ‘Mumbaikar’ at locations he filmed Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Raakh’
Next article
England see similarity, of extra pace, between Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue: Mark Butcher
This May Also Interest You
News

Guneet Monga: I want to make our own ‘Brown Panther’

Sports

'We are distressed and disturbed', 1983 World Cup team express solidarity with protesting wrestlers

News

Who Killed Moosewala?

Technology

YouTube testing 'play counts' feature on its Music app

News

'Victim of capitalism' Kangana Ranaut says 'bye bye' to airport looks

Sports

French Open: 'I want to win 25, if possible', says 16-year-old Andreeva Mirra

Health & Lifestyle

Covid survivors with depression show signs of brain inflammation

News

Director Ananjay Raghuraj: 'Now is a great time for Bhojpuri films because of OTT'

Health & Lifestyle

Global primate genome study reveals their evolution, applications for human health

Health & Lifestyle

Glamyo Health founders plan to flee, declare bankruptcy: Sacked employee in FIR

Technology

Monthly crypto exchange volume sees drop in May, reaching 32-month low

Sports

Thailand Open: Lakshya Sen in semis; Kiran George loses to France's Popov in quarters (Ld)

News

Supriya Shukla: 'I ensure that my presence in the show makes a difference'

Technology

Apple publishes iOS 16 usage statistics for iPhone ahead of WWDC

Technology

Your vegetable chopping boards can produce toxic microparticles

Sports

La Liga: Chase for last European berth, battle for relegation dominate final Matchday of season

News

It's a busy half of 2023 for Pankaj Tripathi with seven releases lined up

News

'Nepokid' Aarohi Patel has two hit Gujarati films and no Bollywood plans

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US