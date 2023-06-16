scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have arrested two individuals in connection with a case of fraud committed in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by the AIIMS.

On June 9, a case was registered against a private individual and others based on a complaint from the AIIMS, New Delhi. NORCET-4 was held on June 3 at over 300 centres across India to recruit 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and some other government hospitals in Delhi.

On June 5, tweets began circulating on social media claiming that its question paper had been leaked.

The screenshots of a candidate console were widely shared on social media, and these were examined.

“After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter,” stated the letter.

According to the CBI, Dr. Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam), Examination Section, AIIMS, filed a complaint suspecting that Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.

“The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3,” the statement read.

The CBI registered an FIR under sections 120-8 read with 420 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.

“Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali. During the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were recovered,” said the official.

Both the accused will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.

–IANS

atk/vd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants
Next article
MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Inaugural Zim Afro T10 to begin on July 20

Sports

National Inter State meet: More than a dozen athletes make cut for Asian Games

Sports

MLC 2023: Faf du Plessis named captain of Texas Super Kings

News

'Elemental' is work of many 1st and 2nd generation immigrants

News

Actor Adarsh Gourav is also a trained Hindustani classical vocalist

Sports

Stuttgart Open: Tiafoe overcomes Musetti to reach semifinal

Sports

Going through the grind of IPL 2023 will help become sharper for future matches: Mukesh Kumar

News

Kangana Ranaut says Western culture teaches us to be not considerate

News

Bhojpuri star Ritesh Pandey plays RAW agent in 'Sanam Mere Humraaz'

News

Salman Khan promises nothing on ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go against Indian culture under his watch

Health & Lifestyle

Nutraceuticals products market in India to touch $18 million in 2025

News

'Adipurush' mockery of 'Ramayana', says PIL by right-wing org in Delhi HC

News

Salman Khan makes grand entry on double-decker bus for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Euphoria' star Jacob Elrodi spotted with girlfriend Olivia Jade Giannuli on Italy vacay

Sports

Ayush Chhikara signs three-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Rohit, Bharat and Krrish storm into quarters

Sports

Scott Edwards thinks a lot about the game, is a very good tactician, says Netherlands' Noah Croes

News

'Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar' upcoming episodes to present journey of Ambedkar's graduation

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US