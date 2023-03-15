scorecardresearch
Framing rules to regulate e-pharmacies, need some more time, Centre tells Delhi HC

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Central government on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that a proposal for framing rules to regulate e-pharmacies was under consideration and some more time was needed.

The Centre’s response came after a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked it to file a status report on petitions seeking a ban on illegal sale of drugs online.

“A proposal for framing rules to regulate e-pharmacies was under consideration and some more time was needed,” the Centre’s counsel told the court.

However, the petitioner’s lawyer contended that the rules are being framed for the last 5-6 years but nothing concrete has been done yet.

The court listed the matter for the next hearing on May 22.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare draft rules were challenged in the plea to further amend the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

The Ministry’s August 2018 notification was challenged by the South Chemists and Distributors Association in a petition saying that ignoring the health hazards caused due to online sale of medicines without proper regulations, the draft rules are being pushed through in serious violation of the law.

The petition has sought contempt action against the e-pharmacies for continuing to sell drugs online despite a high court order staying such activity and contempt action against the Central government for allegedly not taking any step against the defaulting e-pharmacies.

On December 12, 2018, the Delhi High Court had stayed the online sale of drugs without licence by pharmacies while hearing petitioner Zaheer Ahmed’s PIL.

–IANS

spr/vd

H3N2 scare: No holidays for schools in TN, says Minister
Right to be forgotten: Delhi HC asks Google if de-indexing of publications possible
(IANS Review) 'Zwigato': Kapil charms, Shahana shines in a powerful film (IANS Rating: ****)

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

