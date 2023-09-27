scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

IIT-K develops device to monitor lung health

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IITK) has developed an affordable, unobstructive and compact technology that can monitor lung health of patients continuously

By Agency News Desk
IIT-K develops device to monitor lung health
IIT-K develops device to monitor lung health _ pic courtesy news agency

The Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IITK) has developed an affordable, unobstructive and compact technology that can monitor lung health of patients continuously. The technology has been developed by a group of inventors from IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Kharagpur, and the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur and is financially supported by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The technology is already patented. The system includes an acoustic mask with highly sensitive sound sensors and an intelligent corded device to sense the inaudible breathing sounds from the user’s mouth and nose.

The corded device consists of a wi-fi module for sharing the lung health status with healthcare providers. The device is equipped with a highly durable battery that provides seamless and continuous monitoring and a local storage unit that stores the processed audio data for long-term inferences and a processing unit that has inbuilt memory and microprocessor.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur on Tuesday, entered into an agreement with a US-based mobile and video technology research and development company, InterDigital Inc, to develop 6G enabling technologies that impact future wireless standards.

InterDigital (a Nasdaq listed firm), will sponsor research and innovation at IIT-K in advancing extreme (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) systems to achieve higher spectrum efficiency and larger network coverage required for 6G network deployments.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Asian Games: India's League of Legends campaign ends after quarterfinal loss to Vietnam in Esports
Next article
KGMU to open first 'poison information centre'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US