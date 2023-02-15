scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Jaipur to host 'Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki' on Feb 19-20

By News Bureau

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Rajasthan will host ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ — a two-day literary festival — here on February 19-120.

The event shall witness interesting sessions by authors who have penned books on different cities such as Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow etc., state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that there are many such cities in the state which have a rich history.

“There is a need to take the history of cities to the people in order to promote them,” he said.

Giving information about the event, Co-director of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Apara Kuchhal, said that under the joint aegis of Tourism Department and Prabha Khaitan Foundation, a two-day literary festival — ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ — will be held on February 19 and 20 at the Rajputana Sheraton Hotel in Jaipur.

At the festival, discussions will be held with authors who have written books on the famous cities of the country, she said.

Also, folk artistes and Sufi singers will enliven the gathering with their performances.

Kuchhal said the festival will be an annual affair to be held in different cities each year.

–IANS

arc/arm

Previous article
One dead, 30 ill after drinking polluted water in Karnataka's Yadgir
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

One dead, 30 ill after drinking polluted water in Karnataka's Yadgir

Health & Lifestyle

'Nation's Homeopath': Mukesh Batra, his amazing story & success mantra

Technology

Metaguise to use Dassault Systemes' 3DEXPERIENCE Works cloud technology

Others

Badal Bhardwaj: A musical prodigy taking the world by storm

News

Kunal Jaisingh replaces Mohit Kumar in 'Durga Aur Charu'

Technology

Bought for $30 mn, Internet's most expensive domain gets just 88K monthly visitors

News

Priyanka Shuklaa quit her corporate job to join entertainment industry

Health & Lifestyle

G20: Culture Working Group to meet in Khujaraho

Health & Lifestyle

SC agrees to examineplea on 'menstrual pain leave' next week

Technology

Musk says he may step down as Twitter CEO by 2023 end

Technology

Software company Sprinklr cuts 4% of global workforce

News

Aisha Ahmed: Lack of patience most difficult part of modern relationships

Technology

Marine scientists bat for artificial reefs

Technology

Don't rush investments into AI, warns 'Father of Internet' Vint Cerf

News

Madrid Fashion Week celebrates 77th edition with various events

News

Srishti Singh to make her acting debut with 'Chashni'

News

Farhan Akhtar to treat festival-goers with songs from ‘Echoes’ at VH1 SuperSonic

News

She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

Health & Lifestyle

Having cancer not end of world, a phase that will pass: Experts

Technology

Space Technology Parks will ensure 'lift off' for the Indian space sector: ISpA

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US