Jaipur to host 'Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki' on Feb 19-20

Jaipur, Feb 15 (IANS) Rajasthan will host ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ — a two-day literary festival — here on February 19-120.

The event shall witness interesting sessions by authors who have penned books on different cities such as Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow etc., state Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that there are many such cities in the state which have a rich history.

“There is a need to take the history of cities to the people in order to promote them,” he said.

Giving information about the event, Co-director of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Apara Kuchhal, said that under the joint aegis of Tourism Department and Prabha Khaitan Foundation, a two-day literary festival — ‘Shaharnama: Kahani Apne Shehron Ki’ — will be held on February 19 and 20 at the Rajputana Sheraton Hotel in Jaipur.

At the festival, discussions will be held with authors who have written books on the famous cities of the country, she said.

Also, folk artistes and Sufi singers will enliven the gathering with their performances.

Kuchhal said the festival will be an annual affair to be held in different cities each year.

