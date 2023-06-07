scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Ozempic frenzy sweeping through China as diabetes drug touted for weight loss

By Agency News Desk

Hong Kong, June 7 (IANS) Ozempic, originally a medication for treating diabetes, is in high demand worldwide with celebrities and social media users touting it as a miracle drug for weight loss. Now the frenzy is sweeping through China, where being “wafer thin” is a prevailing beauty standard, leading to shortages in the country, the media reported.

Chinese social media apps, such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu, have been flooded by posts from users bragging about how they’ve easily lost 10 or more pounds within a month with just a few injections of Ozempic, which is the brand name of semaglutide, CNN reported.

“This is a wonder drug,” according to a popular series of posts on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social app similar to Instagram.

“No diet, no exercise, you can reduce weight even when you are lying still.”

Ozempic was officially approved in China in April 2021 for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

But users can get it from doctors for other uses, or buy it on e-commerce platforms such as Taobao and JD.com with other people’s prescriptions, CNN reported.

Medical experts say the drug can have serious side effects. Studies and patient reports show that many patients see their weight rebound soon after stopping the injection.

But its soaring popularity in China means many hospitals and drugstores have run out of Ozempic since late last year, according to the state owned People’s Daily Health.

That has caused problems for patients with diabetes who depend on the medication.

A doctor at the First Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University in the megacity of Guangzhou told official media last month that the hospital briefly ran out of Ozempic because of surging demand from patients seeking to lose weight.

The hospital has since stopped prescribing it to people who don’t have diabetes, CNN reported.

–IANS

san/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ridiculous. Is this why Elle Fanning didn’t get a role at 16!!??
Next article
Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B reveals why he greets fans bare feet: 'My well wishers are my temple'

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston's idea of workout now: 'Mindfulness. That's all it is!'

News

Ridiculous. Is this why Elle Fanning didn’t get a role at 16!!??

Sports

Won't take any decision behind closed doors: Sakshi Malik on today's meeting with Sports Minister

News

Elliot Page had sex with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming ‘Juno’

News

Rapper Lil Tjay livestreams himself on Instagram while getting arrested in Manhattan

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Coolidge regrets pursuing guys instead of focusing on career during early fame

News

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 filming delayed due to writers' strike

Sports

China women's volleyball team arrives in Hong Kong for FIVB Nations League

Technology

Samsung to hold foldable-focused Galaxy Unpacked event in S.Korea next month

News

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ gets an extension; fresh episodes on Voot soon!

News

Techno Paints signs Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

Technology

Apple iOS 17 offers new 'Look up' option in image cutout feature

Sports

Brazil: Ancelotti remains 'Plan A' for manager's job

Sports

Chinese snooker players Liang Wenbo, Li Hang given lifetime bans for match-fixing

Technology

Waymo self-driving car killed dog in accident: Report

Technology

Apple doubles down on health, accessibility with new software updates

Technology

Reddit lays off nearly 90 employees, reduces fresh hiring

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US