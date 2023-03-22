scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Place compensation claim order of Covid victim cop's wife before GoM, HC to Delhi govt

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the city government to place before its new Group of Ministers (GoM) its order relating to payment of Rs 1 crore compensation to the wife of constable Amit Kumar, who died on duty during the first wave of Covid.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh was hearing the plea of Kumar’s wife that she was expecting her child while her husband, posted at the city’s Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital to make sure Covid-19 lockdown measures are adhered to, succumbed.

During a hearing in February, the court had said that the GoM’s decision to put on hold the ex-gratia payment of Rs 1 crore to Kumar’s wife is prima facie not tenable as reports are clear that he had died during the first wave of Covid while performing his duties.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government informed the court that the GoM is being re-constituted after the changes — Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj have replaced former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain’s position after they resigned — in the cabinet and sought some time to place its decision on the issue of compensation.

Justice Singh said that the court will be forced to pass an order regarding the compensation if the authorities do not take a decision.

“The order of February 23 and today’s order be placed before the GoM so that a decision is taken within one month,” the court said.

The authorities have been delaying the matter without any reason, petitioner’s counsel contended.

The judge then said that the GoM will have to be re-constituted as they cannot keep all the matter pending for long and listed the matter for further hearing on May 8.

Justice Singh also made it clear that no further time will be granted considering the background of the case.

In December 2022, citing the Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s cabinet decision dated March 13, 2020, the court had asked the case of ex-gratia compensation to Kumar’s wife be placed before a “Group of Ministers”.

Kejriwal in May 2020, in one of his tweets, had said that Kumar’s family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore.

Kumar was also the first policeman who died while performing duty during the pandemic.

–IANS

spr/vd

Previous article
Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India
Next article
Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Delhi reports 84 fresh Covid cases, positivity rate rises to 5.08%

Health & Lifestyle

Technical symposium to develop strategic framework for dengue control in India

News

Odisha waives entertainment tax on 'Zwigato'

Health & Lifestyle

Indore hospital suspended from providing treatment under Ayushman scheme

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety, depression found to be most prevalent among Covid patients

Health & Lifestyle

Covid affected access to essential meds for cancer, heart diseases: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

PM Modi holds meeting on Covid preparedness

Sports

Nitu, Nikhat, Saweety confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships; enter semis

News

Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'

News

Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Sports

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report

Sports

Indians delighted at the return of European Challenge after 10 years; new doors open for national golfers

Sports

Innings against New Zealand is surely one very close to my heart: SKY

News

Avinash-Vishwajeet score for Adam Sandler-Jennifer Aniston starrer ‘Murder Mystery 2’

News

Ranveer Brar’s secret for cooking perfect biryani

Sports

Faf du Plessis joins RCB camp in Bengaluru ahead of 2023 IPL

News

Nani rolls out ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ song from ‘Dasara’ in Mumbai

Health & Lifestyle

Investment in healthcare workforce key to accelerating India's economic growth: Experts at Assocham's 'Illness To Wellness' summit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US