scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Raj Bhavan to sponsor Konkani novelists in Goa

By News Bureau

Panaji, Feb 22 (IANS) The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, along with writers from the coastal state on Wednesday hailed the decision of Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to help Konkani writers to come up with their first book.

Pillai, who has penned a number of books, announced on Wednesday that the Raj Bhavan will sponsor 25 Konkani language books.

“For Konkani writers who have not published any book but have the talent and desire to publish books, Raj Bhavan will bear all the expenses of printing,” Pillai said, adding that details of the scheme will be announced soon.

Welcoming the decision of Pillai, Alemao said, “A welcome gesture by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. This initiative will surely help the young writers and also boost Konkani literature.”

Sanjiv Verenkar, Sahitya Akademy awardee poet, said that this is the best example set by Pillai as the Governor of Goa.

“He may be the first Governor who has initiated such a scheme fostering the literature field, that too for those who wish to publish their first book. I welcome his decision which respects Konkani language and writers,” Verenkar said.

–IANS

sbk/arm

Previous article
Cambodian girl dies of H5N1 bird flu
Next article
Hundreds of species of wildlife worldwide contaminated with 'forever chemicals': Study
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

California hits grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US