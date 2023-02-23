Raj Bhavan to sponsor Konkani novelists in Goa

Panaji, Feb 22 (IANS) The leader of opposition in Goa Assembly, Yuri Alemao, along with writers from the coastal state on Wednesday hailed the decision of Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai to help Konkani writers to come up with their first book.

Pillai, who has penned a number of books, announced on Wednesday that the Raj Bhavan will sponsor 25 Konkani language books.

“For Konkani writers who have not published any book but have the talent and desire to publish books, Raj Bhavan will bear all the expenses of printing,” Pillai said, adding that details of the scheme will be announced soon.

Welcoming the decision of Pillai, Alemao said, “A welcome gesture by Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai. This initiative will surely help the young writers and also boost Konkani literature.”

Sanjiv Verenkar, Sahitya Akademy awardee poet, said that this is the best example set by Pillai as the Governor of Goa.

“He may be the first Governor who has initiated such a scheme fostering the literature field, that too for those who wish to publish their first book. I welcome his decision which respects Konkani language and writers,” Verenkar said.

–IANS

sbk/arm