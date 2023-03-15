scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Right to be forgotten: Delhi HC asks Google if de-indexing of publications possible

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, in a petition invoking ‘Right to be forgotten’ and seeking removal of news and journal articles published on various online platforms, asked Google to file reply as to whether de-indexing of publications can be done so that URLs don’t appear in search engine results.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh was hearing doctor Ishwar Gilada’s petition pertaining to his wrongful arrest in regard to an FIR against him in 1999.

It was alleged that the petitioner was allegedly involved in illegally procuring medicines from abroad and administering the same to HIV patients in India.A

Dr Gilada is the first person to raise the alarm against AIDS in India (1985) and to start India’s first AIDS Clinic (1986) at the government-run JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

The petitioner’s lawyer Rohit Anil Rathi stated that the articles are available online platform of the publishers, British Medical Journal, the Lancet, NCBI, and Indian Paediatrics, and can also be searched on Google despite Dr Gilada has already been discharged in the FIR that was registered against him in 1999.

In the plea, Dr Gilada has relied on trial’s court order stating that “there is no evidence whatsoever of the petitioner having engaged in any illegality”.

He also relied on the order in Jorawer Singh Mundy v. Union of India & Ors, wherein Google was directed to remove a judgment from their search results.

The court ordered: “Let an affidavit be filed by Google as to whether de-indexing of publications can be done so that URLs don’t appear in search engine’s results. Let the affidavit be filed within two weeks.”

Observing that prima facie all the publications had been served notice by the petitioner for impleadment, the court issued notice to them, and also directed the Centre and other respondents to file their reply to the plea.

The court then listed the matter for the next hearing on May 18.

On February 17, the court had asked petitioner for communicating with the online publishers through email along with the copy of this petition as an intimation to the said publishers about the filing of the present petition.

“If they — the British Medical Journal, The Lancet, NCBI, and Indian Paediatrics choose to join the proceedings on the next date of hearing, they are allowed,” the court had said.

‘Right to be Forgotten’ enables a person to silence the past events of his life that are no longer occurring. Thus, the Right to be Forgotten entitles individuals to have information, videos, or photographs about themselves deleted from certain internet records so that search engines cannot find them.

–IANS

spr/vd

Previous article
Framing rules to regulate e-pharmacies, need some more time, Centre tells Delhi HC
Next article
Single dose of Jynneos vax 78% effective against mpox: Lancet
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US