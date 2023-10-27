Vibrant festive season collections

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANSlife) It’s that time of year again when our hearts are overflowing with excitement and the desire to make lifelong memories with our loved ones. This holiday season, whether you’re redesigning your home for the holidays or shopping new clothing or cosmetic items for gifting, or getting ready for the festivities, here are some of the market’s most current festive season collections.

Jimmy Choo’s Diwali capsule collection starring Ananya Panday

A celebration of the sparkle and splendour of the festival of lights, this capsule reimagines an array of styles in a spectrum of gold and bronze shades cast in metallic leather, glitter and dazzling hot-fix Swarovski crystal finishes. Inspired by the rich heritage and traditions of Diwali, the capsule offers glamorous pieces meticulously crafted with exceptional attention to detail. Comprising iconic silhouettes including BING, LOVE, the new SAEDA SANDAL PLATFORM, alongside enduring styles such as the ROMY pump and signature handbags, every piece in this considered capsule is guaranteed to make a statement at festive gatherings and parties.

Unleash Your Inner Magic with Colorbar’s Pro-Eyeshadow Palettes – Fairy Tale, Pixie Love, and Spellbound

What does the word ‘magic’ evoke for you? Does it transport you back to cherished childhood dreams? Of becoming a fairy, a pixie, or a master of spells, capable of weaving magic beyond belief? Somewhere along the winding path from those dream-filled nights to the responsibilities of adulthood, we may have momentarily lost touch with our fantasies. Yet, the deep yearning for a kind of magic that liberates us to express ourselves freely and live life spectacularly has never truly left us. Colorbar not only understands this longing but is here to electrify your senses with a revival of that very magic!

It’s time to transform your wildest, most colorful fantasies into reality with the launch of Colorbar’s Pro Eyeshadow Collection! It’s your personal magic wand, your key to unlocking a world of endless possibilities, and reigniting the magic that has been patiently waiting within you for far too long.

Cast your everlasting spells, radiating vivid colors and brilliance, whether it’s day or night at just Rs. 2,800/-

MAC Cosmetics locked kiss lipstick, a lip shade for every occasion to kickstart the festive season

A Mauve Nude toned lipstick for the ones who like to keep it subtle yet make a statement. A go to lipstick for all the Diwali dinners and Poojas to stay on through hours of munching on delicious food and chatting with friends and family! Rich wine colour in a kiss proof and transfer proof formula that feels like luxury on the lips.

The perfect shade for all the upcoming Diwali Taash Parties to ensure the comfortable formulation lasts through all the endless laughing and dancing! A Classic Red for the ladies who love to rock red lip this festive season, Perfect for a Karwachauth evening to make a lovely statement in red! Priced at Rs. 3050/-

Smokey Cocktail launches wine bottle holder stand collection for the festive season

Smokey Cocktail, a prominent name in the luxury decorative and barware industry, has recently introduced its latest Wine Bottle Holder Stand Collection just in time for the festive season. This innovative and chic accessory promises to elevate your wine enjoyment and infuse an air of refinement into your celebrations.

The Smokey Cocktail Wine Bottle Holder Stand isn’t just a practical item; it takes your wine experience to the next level. By elegantly displaying your wine bottles, it encourages a deeper appreciation for the artistry and craftsmanship that goes into crafting fine wines. It bestows an aura of sophistication upon your gatherings, setting a captivating ambiance that is sure to leave a lasting impression on your guests. Available at smokeycocktail.com

Max Fashion unveils new Festive collection

Max Fashion launches the new “Max Festive Collection”.The Dubai-based international retail chain paves the way with new trends, as it introduces a stylish collection for Delhi NCR upscale audience, starting from Rs. 199/- onwards. Celebrating the moment with a lot of pomp and style, actress Amyra Dastur, unveiled the exquisite latest Celestial Pop and Glam collection. Adding further joy to the shopping experience, Max has also announced an exclusive festive offer for customers:

American Tourister Cabin Trolley worth Rs. 8800 on shopping of Rs.4,999 (At just Rs. 799)

American Tourister Cabin Trolley Combo worth Rs. 19,800 on shopping of Rs.9,999 (At just Rs.1499)

Bid adieu to yellow: Schwarzkopf Professional launches GOODBYE YELLOW

Are you worried about those persistent yellow undertones in your beautiful highlighted hair? Worry no more! Schwarzkopf Professional introduces GOODBYE YELLOW, a game-changing, highly pigmented hair wash designed to banish unwanted highlighted tones, leaving your hair looking fresh and vibrant. Reboot the salt and pepper and get the perfect shine with Goodbye Yellow. Say goodbye to brassiness and hello to a more stylish you!

CHANDON introduces CHANDON Aurva

Building on a collective of sixteen winemakers from seven different nationalities located in Argentina, Brazil, California, Australia, China, and India, CHANDON has thrived since its inception in 1959, on the exchange of ideas and savoir-faire. With a vision to become India’s premium homegrown wine brand, CHANDON Aurva is the co-creation of a harmonious duet between Kaushal Khairnar, CHANDON India’s whizz-kid head winemaker and the youngest of CHANDON’s chefs de caves, and CHANDON Australia’s winemaking director, Dan Buckle, a master in the art of Shiraz winemaking. Together the two experts have crafted a wine that reflects the best of both worlds – a poetic expression of Shiraz that captures the essence of India’s unique climate and terroir while benefiting from the shared wisdom, skill, and experience of a talented master winemaker.

CHANDON Aurva, priced at Rs. 4250/-is currently available in Mumbai across select retail outlets and five-star properties. It is also available at the CHANDON winery in Nashik. It will be made available across other key markets by year end.

Nykaa Cosmetics whips up magic with its all-new viral, colour changing lip gloss

It is time to feel the magic with the latest drop from Nykaa Cosmetics! Presenting a lip gloss that is jaw-droppingly exciting– a magical colour-changing lip gloss that adapts to the unique pH level of your lips, creating a one-of-a-kind shade that is unique to you. The brand is also introducing its new Transparent Lip Gloss, with an oil-like formula to add an effortless oomph to your look, as GLOSSY LIPS are all the rage this year!

The colour-changing lip gloss in a gorgeous emerald hue is on its way to being your beauty staple. A unique colour processing technology that changes the formula from green to pink, the PH Gloss reacts to the “unique chemistry” of one’s lips giving you your own personalized tint. And did we tell you, it can multitask as well? Dab it on your lips and cheek for a natural glossy flush. The lightweight, non-sticky, and hydrating formula promises to deliver the ultimate high-shine effect, setting the stage for that perfect glossy glam! Those who cannot resist their go-to nude or red lipsticks can layer with the Transparent Lip Gloss to deliver high shine, giving you an instant glamorous makeover. So, get ready to experiment and create your own magic.

The Nykaa Cosmetics colour-changing lip gloss is priced at Rs. 575/- and the transparent gloss is priced at Rs. 550/- Available on Nykaa.com and in Nykaa stores across India. The range is completely cruelty-free, paraben-free, and vegan.

Blanko launches first-ever time-lock technology perfume with its latest digital campaign, ‘Win Every Room That You Walk In’

Blanko, Indian Popstar King’s first-ever personal brand powered by Raj Shamani’s House of X, today announced the launch of India’s first time-lock technology perfumes with its latest digital campaign, ‘Win Every Room That You Walk In’.

Blanko’s Win Every Room Collection is the first fragrance range on the Indian market that is enhanced with Time-lock technology. Specifically designed to thrive in diverse weather conditions and cater to the distinct chemistry of Indian skin, the unique formulation delays evaporation in Indian weather to ensure that the fragrances remain consistent and captivating, no matter where life takes us. Featuring six exquisite perfumes meticulously crafted to complement the myriad occasions in a man’s life, the campaign invites consumers to embrace every moment and own every space that they enter. Announcing the launch of Blanko’s Win Every Room Collection, it harnesses the power of individuality by tapping into diverse personalities and unique Indian body chemistry.

The exquisite collection with six truly long-lasting perfumes is available at ifeelblanko.com, starting at Rs. 799/-

Maishaa unveils the Aura Italia Collection by Magic Home

A name to reckon with internationally regarding high-quality furnishing fabrics, Magic Home presents a new collection of fabrics for a truly iconic scheme. With a focus on exquisite design and superior craftsmanship, fabrics are crafted to elevate your living space to new heights of elegance and style. The collection offers a wide range of choices of natural fibres such as cotton, linen, and viscose and is available in India at Maishaa. These fibers are known for their durability and breathability, making them an ideal choice for upholstery, drapery, and other interior applications.

Available at leading furnishing stores across India. A.K. Retail Inc. (Maishaa) PP-103 (Ground Floor), Maurya Enclave, Pitampura, Delhi – 110088,

The Levi’s Brand and Emma Chamberlain pay homage to Northern California Nature and Thrift Store Finds in cozy new collection

Before becoming an internet icon and beloved multi-hyphenate creative, Emma Chamberlain spent her childhood in scenic Northern California. Since its founding in 1853, the Levi’s® brand has called Northern California home while creating some of the most iconic jeans and garments in the world. The Levi’s® brand and Emma have joined creative forces on a new collection that nods to the legendary redwoods, the expansive Pacific Ocean, and all of the natural world in between. Versatile and nostalgic, each cozy look in the Levi’s® x Emma Chamberlain collection draws creative inspiration from Emma’s favorite thrift store finds.

The Levi’s x Emma Chamberlain collaboration is currently available for purchase across the DLF Mall of India store and Levi.in

Sirona unveils 100 per cent rash-free sanitary pads

Sirona, India’s leading feminine hygiene brand launches its revolutionary line of Sanitary Pads, designed to be 100 per cent rash-free, with a DVC featuring Actor Barkha Singh, as the brand advocate and face of the campaign. Acknowledging the common discomfort and skin irritation experienced by women during their menstrual cycles due to plastic-based sanitary pads, Sirona has embarked on a journey to prioritize women’s comfort and well-being.

Sirona Sanitary Pads represent a significant milestone in the feminine hygiene sector. These pads are meticulously crafted with an indulgent, soft, cottony top layer that offers an unparalleled level of softness and breathability throughout the menstrual cycle. Unlike conventional pads, Sirona Sanitary Pads ensure a rash-free experience, eliminating the discomfort and itching that frequently accompanies menstruation. The Sirona Sanitary Pads range is available in various SKUs, including XL, XL+, Overnight Pads, and Maternity Pads. The Overnight and Maternity Pads are made from 100 per cent organic cotton, enhancing their eco-friendly appeal.

EcoTools: Revolutionising Indian beauty with biodegradable accessories and face tools

EcoTools, a brand that pioneers top-quality makeup and bath accessories is delighted to announce its much-awaited debut in India. With offerings that seamlessly align with the ethos of today’s conscious, wellness-centric lifestyles, EcoTools embodies three core principles: outstanding quality, intelligent pricing, and a deep commitment to our planet. From exceptional makeup brushes and unique Bioblenders to crystal face rollers and an array of practical bath brushes and accessories, EcoTools products not only deliver remarkable results but also reflect their dedication to vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly practices.

For a comprehensive understanding of EcoTools products and the ethos that drives the brand, visit the official website at boddess.com

Reliance Jewels unveil the glorious Swarn Banga Jewellery collection: A poetic tribute to Bengal for the festive season

Reliance Jewels, one of India’s most trusted jewellery brands, unveiled Swarn Banga, a resplendent jewellery collection inspired by Bengal’s poetic beauty and artistic heritage. The collection that captures the intricacy of the region’s terracotta temples, the serenity of Shanti Niketan, and the fervour of Durga Pujo is the 8th in a series of thematic jewellery collections inspired by different regions of India launched by Reliance Jewels.

Amidst a grand star-studded evening, Swarn Banga was launched by actress Karisma Kapoor, who unveiled the collection and walked the ramp as a showstopper. The Swarn Banga collection is currently available at all Reliance Jewels stores.

Sleepyhead introduces innovative tilt and play sofas to elevate festive living spaces

Sleepyhead, a leading home lifestyle brand and rising star in the world of comfortable and innovative furniture solutions, introduces its latest innovations, the “Play Sofa” and “Tilt Sofa” with fun and unique campaigns. These sofas are the perfect choices to revolutionise your living space with their extraordinary flexibility and creativity. The launch showcases Sleepyhead’s commitment to innovation in the sofa category.

As the festive and sale season approaches, Sleepyhead recognizes the surge in demand for stylish and practical furniture. The “Tilt” and “Play” sofas are meticulously designed to cater to these evolving consumer needs, offering versatility, customization, and space-saving solutions. These sofas are more than just pieces of furniture; they are invitations to reimagine and personalize living spaces, bringing a touch of playfulness and innovation to homes.

Maison by Nirmals launches embellished bedding and décor accents

Maison by Nirmals, a new boutique store by Nirmals Furnishings, showcasing carefully curated luxury home linen and accessories from renowned international and Indian brands, has launched new embellished bedding and opulent décor accents that are a class apart. With exquisitely crafted details, the new collection of bedding and décor accents from Maison by Nirmals is tailor-made for the festive season. It effortlessly evokes a sense of opulence and fills your home with a ceremonial appeal.

The collection is a pure textural extravaganza. From the luxurious feel of the embellished bedding to the cushions with ornamental beadwork to embroidered artwork, from serene plains with linear details to maximalist prints, the collection has something for every design sensibility. And they are sure to inject a sense of artistry and richness into your home. They are also great gifting options as they can be placed in smart boxes for the purpose. They are bound to warm the hearts of whoever receives them.

Available at Maison by Nirmals launches, Second floor, Kh. no. 432-434, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, opposite pillar 92, Sultanpur, New Delhi, 110030 Contact: +91 9818322525, +91 9818320303

Fossil announces collaboration with Disney and unveils the first release of watches, leather goods, and jewelry

Fossil announced today a new accessories collaboration with Disney in celebration of the legacy brand’s 100th anniversary. Drawn together through a love of creativity and a shared heritage of design, Fossil believes in finding inspiration in every moment—dreaming big and living boldly. In this spirit, Fossil and Disney are collaborating on a capsule of limited- and special-edition timepieces, leather goods, and jewelry that’s made for collectors. Visit Fossil.in and select Fossil retail stores to shop Disney

Embrace the winter wonderland with a festive ready hair cCare regime!

As we approach the festive season, there’s a certain magic in the cold air, and it’s the perfect time to shine your brightest. Amidst the vibrant outfits and dazzling accessories, let’s not forget the crowning glory of our look – our hair! To help you shine your brightest this festive season, Sebamed presents to you its extensive haircare range for embracing winter and festival-ready hair ahead of the holiday season.

The collection includes anti-dandruff shampoo, everyday shampoo, and anti-hairloss shampoo. You can check out the products at Sebamed.

Coach introduces first-ever classic timepieces for modern men in India

Coach, the world-renowned fashion brand, shaping a modern definition of accessible luxury has now launched their men’s collection of watches in India. These fashion accessories exude luxury and craftsmanship. The exquisite watches from this collection seamlessly blend contemporary sophistication with classic design, making it the perfect accessory for any and all occasions for men.

The water-resistant Coach watches offer quartz precision with premium quality materials and striking dials. Watches have been developed with meticulous attention to quality, function, and detail. The Coach men’s watch collection will be available in stores across India. The watches can also be found at destination watch retailers such as Helios, as well as leading department stores like Shoppers Stop, across India.

These watches can be effortlessly styled by men for any occasion, be it workwear or leisure. This diversity is accompanied by ionic-plated steel, stainless steel, quartz movement, and mineral glass. This watch from Coach adds the perfect touch to your look and is safeguarded by mineral glass, functioning on a quartz movement. With a round dial in a 41 mm case, the watch is water resistant up to 30 m and has a hook buckle clasp, ensuring a secure fit, and is available in black, green, and blue dial variants.

Since its inception in 1941 in New York, Coach has been synonymous with building a legacy of craft and a community that champions the courage to live authentically. Offering countless styles in watches, bags, accessories, and shoes, for both men and women, today, Coach represents an evolved youthful interpretation of the brand’s design language.

Gap partners with LoveShackFancy on a limited-edition collection for every generation

Gap and LoveShackFancy announce a limited-edition, multi-category capsule collection of women’s, men’s, kids’, and baby apparel and accessories for every generation. The collaboration shines at the intersection of culture and romanticism, merging Gap’s iconic styles with LoveShackFancy’s vintage-inspired florals and feminine silhouettes.

The collection brings a fresh take to classic denim, pastels, and logos, incorporating neutral tones, floral prints, whimsical textures, and fabrics showcasing a romantic and nostalgic twist to Gap’s signature arch logo typeface. The limited-edition capsule also includes shared styles and prints across men, women, kids, and babies. The entire assortment spans multiple product categories including jeans, skirts, dresses, pants, hoodies, outerwear, button-downs, and accessories, with prices ranging from Rs. 1,299 – 7,999/- at Gap stores across India and exclusively on gap.ajio.com

Wellbeing Nutrition’s Adaptogenic tea collection

Introducing Wellbeing Nutrition’s Adaptogenic Tea Collection, a range of premium herbal and green teas designed to cater to various aspects of your well-being. From cleansing and slimming to promoting better digestion, sound sleep, and enhanced focus, the carefully crafted blends offer holistic solutions for a revitalized body and mind. With 22 thoughtfully selected ingredients and probiotic strains, Wellbeing Nutrition’s teas are your gateway to a healthier and harmonized lifestyle. Experience the power of nature in every sip, available exclusively at Wellbeing Nutrition. Available at Wellbeing Nutrition.

DaMENSCH introduces aloe-soft socks to elevate comfort

DaMENSCH Aloe-Soft socks, infused with the goodness of Aloe Vera are the best bet for a comfortable and smooth feel. The premium quality socks shield our feet from not just the harsh friction of shoes, but they also add a layer of warmth and absorb moisture, along with being anti-odour. These aloe-infused Extra Soft socks elevate comfort to a new level, in sync with DaMENSCH’s ethos of providing just the right essential wear solution for men.

Offering cosiness and functionality, they are there to pamper your feet with every step you take. The everyday wear socks are designed for the men who do on compromise on style or comfort, and provide ample choices for all. While the terry socks or Below Ankle Socks that sit just a little below the ankle for that discreet look are popular, there are options of Ankle length socks and traditional calf-length socks too. Infused with moisturising and Softening Complex with the help of advanced technology, the thoughtfully crafted socks reduce fatigue. The socks have a ribbed structure that promotes better circulation in the feet and legs.

Made of premium quality Nylon and cotton, these socks are cosy, breathable yet durable and elastic and are sure that the shape is retained even after extensive wear. What more can you ask of your socks, as DaMENSCH offers comfort, quality, an array of choices in interesting prints, and innovative designs? No wonder they have quickly become a bestseller due to their high quality and great prints. Priced at Rs. 349/- onwards Available at damensch.co

Elevating maternity comfort: Intimate Queen debuts innovative conscious collection

Intimate Queen, India’s pioneer in one-size intimate wear, is proud to introduce its innovative maternity wear collection. Founded by sisters Heli Kools and Neli Kools, the brand’s new maternity wear collection is thoughtfully and consciously designed to prioritise the comfort of expectant mothers. As pregnancy brings profound joy and transformation, it also presents its own set of challenges, particularly in finding lingerie that offers the essential comfort and support for this precious journey.

Traditional intimate wear often falls short, becoming uncomfortably tight and causing irritation as the body undergoes significant changes, demanding fabrics that are gentle and soothing to sensitive skin. This is why, Intimate Queen, renowned for its unwavering commitment to wellness and sustainability, has thoughtfully designed a body-adaptive intimate maternity wear collection that redefines comfort and support throughout pregnancy.

The new maternity collection is accessible on their website (https://www.intimatequeen.com/maternity) and online marketplaces, including Amazon, and coming soon on Nykaa.

Noise launches elite edition of its best-selling smartwatch, ColorFit Icon 2

Noise, India’s leading smartwatch, and connected lifestyle brand, launched the Elite Edition of its best-selling smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Icon 2. Building on the immense success of the iconic smartwatch, this exclusive edition gives your lifestyle a new edge. The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Elite Edition will be available in two premium strap options, Elite black and Elite silver, and can be purchased from GoNoise and Flipkart for Rs. 1,999/-

Noise launches new Noise Buds X Prime TWS with a whopping 120 hours of playtime

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has announced its latest addition to audio technology with the launch of Noise Buds X Prime. The latest TWS is set to revamp customers’ perception of sound offering an incredible playtime of up to 120 hours. Whether you’re a dedicated athlete looking for earbuds that can endure intense workouts or a tech-savvy professional needing crystal clear call quality, the Noise Buds X Prime is your go-to option. The latest TWS sport a premium dual-tone finish and are available in three colours – Silver Grey, Sheen Green, and Champagne White. The product is up for grabs on Amazon and gonoise.com at a price of Rs. 1,399.

IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in

–IANS

IANSlife/lh