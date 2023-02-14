Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

Music is known to be the universal language of humanity. It has the power to bring positivity and entertainment in the lives of people. Everyone loves music because it holds the power to transform the mood and bring a sense of relief in their daily life. Music can make a person loyal and loving as it stays with people until the end of their lives. It never leaves the person alone during their difficult times in life.

Rajendra Singh Kasana popularly known as Rajendra Gurjar, a well-known Indian artist, Music producer, Music video director, and founder of Kasana Brothers Entertainment, Gurjar built his strong reputation in this industry. He is creative and innovative, constantly looking for new ways to promote his music and reach new audiences.

Rajendra Gurjar directed several music videos that were made under the production banner of Kasana Brothers Entertainment, including Thari Surat, Kya Baat Hai, Vatan Mere, Hariyala Banna, O Saajna, Mahadeva, Gujjar De Shauk, Mahadeva 2.0 – Tera Mera Rishta Bhole, Marjaani, Gurjar Hathiyar Bolda, No Rape 2.0, Berojgar, Naari, Yaar Beli, Shikari, Chup Chup Ke, Chahat, Shiv Shambhu, Laado, Bharosa Baapu Ka and many more.

He is always determined and passionate about his work. Gurjar has made his music available on a wide range of online music services, including Spotify, Google Play Music, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, Jio Saavan, as well as numerous other foreign services including Deezer, Tidal, and Napster. Additionally, his music is accessible on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Rajendra Singh Kasana born in a middle class Gurjar family in Sikrai Tehsil of Dausa District in Rajasthan believes that since the music industry is the most competitive therefore one needs to be compassionate and always bring something new to the music industry that is liked and appreciated by the audience. He won the hearts of thousands of people by building a bridge between his music and people.

Rajendra Gurjar became fond of music in his childhood from grandparents who had religious faith. His dream is to entertain the audience with great songs and contribute something to Rajasthani and Bollywood Music and Film industry. Rajendra Gurjar is also a Digital Marketing Expert, Entrepreneur founded the Filmy Series Digital Solutions which is a leading Digital Marketing company in Jaipur, Rajasthan.