scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies

By Agency News Desk

Port of Spain, July 22 (IANS) Virat Kohli’s 121 along with fifties from Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (57) and Ravichandran Ashwin’s (56) helped India post 438 runs in their first innings on the Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, here on Friday.

West Indies made an impressive comeback in the second session bowling out India for 438, as the visitors lost the wickets of Ishan, Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj. India, who were 373/6 at lunch, scored 65 runs in 20 overs and lost four wickets to finish the innings with 438 at Tea.

Ashwin and Ishan began the second session with a couple of boundaries. But the West Indies struck early in the session, dismissing Ishan for 21.

Ishan got caught behind on the bowling of Jason Holder, who bowled well outside off stump but the left-hander edged it and Joshua Da Silva comfortably took the catch behind the stumps.

Soon after, Ashwin was given LBW out by the umpire but he reviewed it and it eventually turned out to be a good decision as ball tracking revealed that the ball was missing the leg stump by a bare margin.

With an impressive display of elegant and intelligent batting, Ashwin guided India beyond the 400-run mark. Later, Jomel Warrican dismissed Jaydev Unadkat.

Warrican struck again to dismiss Mohd Siraj, leaving India nine down for 426 with. Then, Ashwin shifted gears and smashed Kemar Roach with two back-to-back boundaries to complete his half-century off 76 balls before falling a delivery later for the score of 56 as India finished with 438.

Earlier, resuming India’s innings at 288/2, Kohli brought up his 29th Test century in the 71st over by hitting a boundary off Shannon Gabriel. Soon after, Jadeja also brought up his 19th Test fifty.

Kohli and Jadeja demonstrated remarkable stability on the crease as the duo stitched 159 runs partnership for the fifth wicket. The stand came to an end when Kohli got run out on his individual score of 121 as West Indies were in desperate need of a breakthrough.

Later, Jadeja got caught behind for 61 on the bowling of Kemar Roach but India were in the driver’s seat as they were 373/6 at lunch.

On Day 1, India had posted 288 for four at stumps. Rohit (80 off 143 balls), Yashasvi Jaiswal (57 off 74) struck half-centuries for the visitors after being sent into bat.

Brief scores: India 1st innings 438 all out (Virat Kohli 121, Ravindra Jadeja 61; R Ashwin 56; Kemar Roach 3/104, Jomel Warrican 3/89) against West Indies.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Cape Town Samp Army by 8 runs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Zim Afro T10: Durban Qalandars beat Cape Town Samp Army by 8 runs

Sports

Emerging Asia Cup: India A beat Bangladesh A, set up final with Pakistan A

Sports

Golf: Keya K. Badugu, Jujhar Singh emerge champions at Junior/Sub Junior tournament

Sports

ISSF Junior Worlds: India wins silver in men's Rapid Fire Pistol team event

Sports

UTT: Manush, Archana rise to occasion as Puneri Paltan Table Tennis clinch thriller

News

KJo defends 'grey' shades in content: Cinema reflects society, draws from it as well

Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: India in driver's seat with 373/6 at lunch despite losing Kohli, Jadeja

News

Alia Bhatt recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli slams 29th Test century, equals Don Bradman's record

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ strikes a chord with women everywhere

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: '…Knows the value of each run', Ian Bishop hails Kohli's running between the wicket

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0 in campaign opener

News

Munawar drops music video of 'Kajal' from his album 'Madari'

Sports

Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee' report, reveals Delhi Police charge sheet

Technology

Telegram rolls out story feature on its platform

Sports

Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna in final stages of rehab; to play practice games: BCCI

Health & Lifestyle

No proposal to rename AIIMS: Govt

News

Greta Gerwig used filmmaking techniques from 1950s for maximum practical approach on set design

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US