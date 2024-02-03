2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest Indian to score double-hundred in Tests

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket history as he became the third-youngest Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli to score a double-hundred in Tests, on Day 2 of the second Test against England at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Jaiswal, aged 22 years and 77 days completed his feat in 277 balls, in the process guiding India to a 350-plus total in the first innings of the match. The opener became the first Indian since Mayank Agarwal (November 2019) to breach the double-ton mark in the longest format of the game.

The young Indian opener, known for his aggressive style of play, showcased a remarkable blend of attacking prowess and composure as he navigated the challenges posed by the English bowlers. Jaiswal’s innings became a beacon of hope for the Indian team, especially as wickets tumbled at regular intervals at the opposite end.

Not only did Jaiswal reach the coveted double-ton milestone, but he also became the first Indian left-handed batsman since Gautam Gambhir in 2008 to achieve this feat in Test cricket. The former India opener had scored 206 against Australia, and now Jaiswal follows in his footsteps with an equally remarkable innings.

Clocking in at 277 balls to reach the 200-run mark, Jaiswal’s innings demonstrated not only his attacking flair but also his ability to temper his aggression with patience when the situation demanded.

Former batter, Vinod Kambli remains the youngest Indian to hit a double century, when he achieved his feat at the age of 21 years and 32 days against England in Wankhede, back in 1993. The youngest double centurion in the history of Test cricket is Javed Miandad, who achieved his feat at the age of 19 years and 140 days.

