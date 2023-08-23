scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

3rd T20I: Been a lot of fun captaining and it was an honour captaining them, says Jasprit Bumrah

By Agency News Desk

Dublin, Aug 23 (IANS) In India’s 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah finished the week-long trip with figures of four wickets in eight overs, giving away 39 runs, including a maiden 20th over, in the second game.

With fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also taking four wickets and bouncing out batters, India can take a sigh of relief over two of its pace bowling options looking fit and raring to go at the Asia Cup and World Cup after returning from back injuries.

“It’s been a lot of fun (captaining) and it was an honour captaining them. They were enthusiastic and eager even when rain was around. Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do,” said Bumrah, who also took the Player of the Series award.

He further said that thoughts of injuries weren’t crossing his mind while bowling in Ireland. “Not one year, 10-11 months (away from the game). I don’t think about that (injury). When you get a chance to captain your side, you always take it. As a cricketer you always enjoy responsibility. All good no complaints.”

Talking about the abandoned third T20I at Malahide, Bumrah said, “It was frustrating waiting for a game to happen. This was something we did not see coming because the weather was fine earlier.”

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said there were many good points for his team. “Periods of good cricket… in patches. A lot of positives but it’s about finishing those games on. India always gives high-quality good cricket when they come here.”

With the Men’s T20 World Cup happening next year in West Indies and USA, Stirling added that Ireland’s focus is towards it. “Would’ve been good to get a game today and give a few fresh faces a chance. The journey towards the T20 World Cup continues. It’s a build-up for 10 months.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chandrayaan-3 success: K’taka CM congratulates ISRO chief, Deputy CM felicitates team

Sports

World Badminton Championship: Satwik-Chirag, Gayatri-Treesa in cruise mode on day of doubles pairs

Sports

Ireland v India: Third T20I abandoned due to rain; India win series 2-0

Technology

What an incredible moment: Sundar Pichai on India’s historic Moon feat

News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ look revealed

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

News

The Boys spinoff Gen V reveals character descriptions

Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal’s presence in team was necessary, hope doors aren’t closed on him, says Harbhajan Singh

Sports

Coimbatore Open golf: Manish Thakran’s 66 propels him into joint lead with two others at halfway stage

Sports

The whole debate really is about how your 4, 5, 6 are going to look, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Technology

HAL congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

World Para Powerlifting C'ships: Parmjeet wins historic, maiden gold at senior level in Dubai

News

As Chandrayaan-3 creates history, film fraternity celebrates the moment

Sports

It's not going to end well for West Indies Cricket or cricket in the Caribbean, warns Deandra Dottin

Technology

Create groups on WhatsApp without needing a name for it

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari Kumari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers

News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs

Technology

Jeff Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US