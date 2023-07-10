scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Amateur Vidhatri leads in 10th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 6 (IANS) Vidhatri Urs dropped bogeys on her closing holes, the 17th and the 18th, but still held one-shot lead over the field that once again saw amateurs taking on the professionals strongly in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, here on Thursday.

While amateurs Vidhatri at even par 144 (71-73) and Prakruthi Satsry at 2-over 146 (73-73) were first and tied third respectively, experienced Neha Tripathi at 1-under 145 (73-72) put herself in position for her first win since the first leg of the 2019 season.

Khushi Khanijau (71-75) after a troubled front nine landed an eagle on Par-4 12 to card 75 with one double and one treble on the front nine. Khushi was tied third with Neha.

Another amateur Saanvi Somu, runner-up in ninth leg, was sole fifth with 73-74 (147). Her round had two birdies and four bogeys.

Four players including Ananya Datar and Kriti Chowhan shared the sixth place with two more amateurs Mannat Brar and Keerthana Rajeev Nair, who was second in the eighth leg. There were five amateurs in the Top-nine.

Vidhatri, who won by 13 shots in the ninth leg last month, birdied fourth, 12th and 16th and dropped shots on seventh and 13th. She was 2-under for the week after 16 holes and seemed set for a good lead. Then came the bogey-bogey finish, which allowed Neha Tripathi a shot at the title.

Neha had just one bogey on fourth and one birdies on the Par-4 ninth and parred the entire back nine for 72 and at 1-over for 36 holes was one behind Vidhatri.

Prakruthi had four birdies and five bogeys, three of which came in a row from fourth to sixth.

Khushi doubled bogeyed fourth and tripled the sixth but a birdie on eighth and an eagle in 12th kept her afloat despite another bogey on 14th.

Three players, Asmitha Sathish, Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh were tied tenth at 5-over 149.

The cut fell at 15-over with 26 players ensuring play in the final round.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bas de Leede's all-round heroics helps Netherlands seal ODI World Cup spot with win over Scotland (ld)
Next article
ODI WC Qualifiers: Hard to find better performance in 50-over cricket in a long time, says Edwards on De Leede's heroics
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Hard to find better performance in 50-over cricket in a long time, says Edwards on De Leede's heroics

Sports

Bas de Leede's all-round heroics helps Netherlands seal ODI World Cup spot with win over Scotland (ld)

Sports

Bas de Leede stars as Netherlands seal ODI World Cup spot with 4-wicket win over Scotland

Sports

Brain Lara's advice on situations is great and it will only help batters, says Kraigg Brathwaite

Sports

Was thinking about my process, didn't give much thought to national call-up, reveals Tilak Varma

Sports

Australian Mint releases Matildas coin collection before FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

Preservation of Natural Grass at Siri Fort Sports Complex: A battle of balancing modernisation and environmental conservation

Sports

Roger Federer hopes former rival Rafael Nadal can retire 'on his own terms'

Sports

Pawan Sehrawat reveals his captaincy style after leading India to Asian Kabaddi Championships title

Sports

Pawan Sehrawat reveals his captaincy style after leading India to Asian Kabaddi Championships title

Sports

SA20: Moeen Ali to play for Jo’burg Super Kings as teams announce players for 2024 season

Sports

Canada Open 2023: Sindhu, Lakshya advance to second round; Sai Praneeth bows out

Sports

MLC franchises pick one domestic player each through a wildcard draft

Sports

Tamim Iqbal announces shock international retirement just three months before ODI World Cup

Sports

Mumbai City FC announce signing of Spanish defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign promising goalkeeper Prateek, defender Sachu Siby for upcoming season

Sports

We are not a sporting nation. Missing bronze medal at Rio Olympics was very painful, says Sania Mirza

Sports

Hockey India distributes equipment worth over Rs 8cr to state member units, hockey academies

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US