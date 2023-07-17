scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Tim Paine prefers Hazlewood over Boland, sees no place for Green in fourth Test

By Agency News Desk

Manchester, July 17 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine said he would prefer Josh Hazlewood instead of Scott Boland and sees no place for Cameron Green in the playing eleven for the fourth Ashes Test, set to start on July 19 at Old Trafford. Australia are currently leading five-game Ashes 2-1.

Boland has picked only two wickets in the two Tests he’s played, compared to Hazlewood taking eight wickets in the same period of time. At the third Ashes Test in Headingley, Mitchell Marsh marked his return to Test cricket with a century in the first innings and picked a few scalps as Green sat out due to a low-grade hamstring injury.

“People are going to be slightly disappointed if you’re looking for any headlines or any drastic changes. Both of these teams under their new coaches have tried to set an environment where guys feel really comfortable to be able to go out and play, particularly in England’s case, a really attacking style.”

“I know Andrew McDonald, George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide want their players to feel like they’ve got their absolute trust. “So, my team for the fourth Test at Manchester is: Usman Khawaja, David Warner stays in the side, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head at five.”

“I’m sticking with Mitchell Marsh at six, Alex Carey at seven, Mitch Starc at eight, captain Patty Cummins at nine, Todd Murphy at 10 and number 11 I’m going back to Josh Hazlewood. So the change there is Hazlewood for Boland,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

Explaining why he would prefer Marsh over Green, Paine remarked, “No Cam Green. We do want players to feel comfortable in the XI, however, I think Mitch Marsh just demands selection.”

“In a big series like this, when someone comes in and takes the spot and grabs it like that, I think you’ve got to stick with a guy who is clearly in form and at the peak of his powers. Mitch Marsh gets the nod for me.”

–IANS

nr/cs

