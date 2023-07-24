scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ashes 2023: Would play Anderson unless he himself feels he is finished at international level, says Hussain

By Agency News Desk

London, July 24 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said he would play veteran fast bowler James Anderson in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval starting from Thursday unless he thinks that his time in international cricket is over.

Anderson was rested for England’s three-wicket win at Headingley but returned to their side for the fourth Test at Manchester to pick figures of one for 81 in 37 overs. In the ongoing series, Anderson has taken just four wickets in three matches at an average of 76.75.

“What I do know is that Anderson has had two or three average games this summer and, over the course of his career, he has tended to bounce back from such displays, so I would play him unless he himself feels that he is finished at international level. Only the individual knows when the time is right to retire, whether they are physically and mentally done.”

“Yes, Anderson’s wickets cost 32 runs apiece there, considerably more expensive than his career mark of 26 -— but four months ago he was the No.1-ranked bowler in the world and although it might be the oldest cliche, class is permanent,” wrote Hussain in his column for Daily Mail.

Anderson will be facing tough competition from Ollie Robinson or Josh Tongue to hold on to his place in the playing eleven for The Oval Test, during which he will be turning 41.

“There are only so many times you can go to the well, only so many times you get out of bed, strap those bowling boots on and go again.”

“That point will come for Anderson, but I don’t see in his body language that he’s running on empty. He’s just performing a bit below par. When a great is a bit below par, it would be very unfair -— wrong, in fact — to leave him out. Great cricketers just deserve that little bit more, in keeping with their mighty efforts,” added Hussain.

In 182 Test appearances, Anderson has picked 689 wickets. Hussain feels Anderson could have made an impact if he was played at Headingley.

“But I do know that in this series, the first two pitches were unresponsive, with no lateral movement. I couldn’t think of a worse combination for someone like Jimmy.”

“Remember, he missed out on the spiciest pitch of the series at Headingley. I don’t see a massive drop-off in his pace, he just hasn’t done as much with the ball this year as in previous years and I cannot put my finger on why. Maybe it’s not a summer of swing.”

“My gut feeling looking at him is that he is not a cricketer who is done, but the England selectors should pick what they believe is their best team and avoid any thoughts of heading down the romantic route. Now they must pick their best side, in the knowledge that for the last 15 years Anderson has always been in it,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports
Next article
Sajid Nadiadwala: A visionary filmmaker mastering all genres
This May Also Interest You
News

Sajid Nadiadwala: A visionary filmmaker mastering all genres

Sports

Al Hilal make world record £259m bid for PSG star Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Kamaljeet helps India win two more gold medals as Junior World Championships ends

News

Robert Downey Jr. in awe of Cillian Murphy's 'greater sacrifice' to play 'Oppenheimer'

News

Vaani Kapoor has to tap into all her learnings of decade as actor for 'Mandala Murders'

Technology

This sweating, breathing, and walking robot to unravel effect of heat on humans

News

Arjun Bijlani plays prank on Nikki, hides her make-up room keys on sets

Sports

WI v IND: It's not easy to take a five-fer on such a flat wicket, says Mohammed Siraj

News

Yogesh Mahajan on 'Shiv Shakti': Joining retelling of universe's first love saga is enriching experience

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Germany register comprehensive 6-0 win over Morocco

News

Sudip Sharma: My curiosity drives urge to travel different places with work

Sports

Ashes 2023: Todd Murphy’s non-inclusion probably worked out to be a decent selection, says Nathan Lyon

News

Annu Kapoor says, 'Antakshari' transcends generational gap

News

Ameesha Patel reveals flip side on having a blockbuster like ‘Gadar’ in filmography

Sports

Ashes 2023: England name unchanged 14-member squad for fifth Test at The Oval

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Avinash Sachdev tells evicted housemates Falaq Naazz ‘please wait for me’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Both Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc look really tired, says Tim Paine

Technology

50% of healthcare professionals endorse AI in clinical practice: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US