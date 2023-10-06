scorecardresearch
Asian Games: India thrash Pakistan 61-14 in semis in men’s Kabaddi

By Agency News Desk

Hangzhou, Oct 6 (IANS) India men’s Kabaddi team thrashed down Pakistan 61-14 in the semi-final to enter the finals of the event, here on Friday.

After Pakistan’s strong start, India rebounded quickly and were in control for the rest of the tie. Pakistan got all out for a total of four times in the match as India arrested control.

Earlier, the Indian men’s kabaddi team showcased tremendous determination, first outplaying Chinese Taipei 50-27 and thereafter defeating Japan 56-30 to set up a semi-final clash against Pakistan.

In the final, scheduled to happen on Saturday, India will face the winner of the other semifinal between Iran and Chinese Taipei.

–IANS

hs

