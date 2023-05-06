scorecardresearch
'Best wishes': PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for first position in Doha Diamond League

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra for the first position in Doha Diamond League.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “First event of the year and first position! With the World lead throw of 88.67m, @Neeraj_chopra1 shines at the Doha Diamond League. Congratulations to him! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead.”

Tokyo 2020 Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj started his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club, on Friday.

Chopra, known for his explosive starts, came within touching distance of his personal best and national javelin record of 89.94m on his first attempt.

Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, wasn’t far behind and hit a season-best 88.63m in his second attempt.

The Indian javelin ace followed up his first throw with 86.04m in his second attempt. Neeraj Chopra’s third throw measured 85.47m before he fouled his fourth. His last two throws measured 84.37m and 86.52m.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
