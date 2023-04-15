scorecardresearch
Bumrah commences rehab at NCA, Shreyas to undergo surgery for lower back issue

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has begun his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru while middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer will undergo surgery for a lower back issue next week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Bumrah has been out of competitive cricket since late September last year, when he pulled out of the home T20Is against South Africa and subsequently missed the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

After making a recovery, the pacer attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But, he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience, and calling the decision as a precautionary measure.

The 28-year eventually underwent back surgery in New Zealand last month and was subsequently sidelined from the ongoing IPL 2023 and the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, which begins on June 7 at The Oval.

Bumrah, who was advised to start a six-week rehab following the surgery, commenced his rehab management at the NCA on April 14.

“Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday,” the BCCI said in a statement.

Iyer, on the other hand, returned from a back injury earlier this year, only to play twice in the Border Gavaskar Trophy before being ruled out again.

The star batter was ruled out of the IPL 2023 and the WTC final, due to a recurring lower back issue. Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for the same, next week.

“Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” BCCI’s statement read.

–IANS

ak/

