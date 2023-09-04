scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China beat India to reach semifinals at Asian Women's Volleyball Championship

By Agency News Desk

Bangkok, Sep 4 (IANS) China secured a berth in the semifinals at the Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship with a straight-sets win over India in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

China didn’t allow India many chances throughout the match, limiting their opponents to only nine points in the first set en route to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 victory, reports Xinhua.

China are grouped with Japan, India and Kazakhstan in the classification round. As China beat Kazakhstan in the previous group stage and the two teams will not play again in the classification, China have already secured a berth in the final four before taking on Japan on Monday.

–IANS

cs

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Latvia into first ever FIBA World Cup quarterfinals
Next article
US Open: Alcaraz moves past Evans, China's Zheng squeezes into last 16
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US