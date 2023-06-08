scorecardresearch
Finch, Stoinis, Hasaranga among top cricketers to feature in Major League Cricket from July 13

By Agency News Desk

Texas, US, June 8 (IANS) The cricketing action in Major League Cricket (MLC) will get underway from July 13 with former Australian skipper Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis and Wanindu Hasaranga among top players featuring in the showpiece event.

According to an official statement from Major League Cricket (MLC), the tournament will feature many of the best T20 players from around the world in its inaugural season playing alongside the strongest domestic talent in the United States.

Overseas star players announced so far include Australia’s Aaron Finch and Marcus Stoinis, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, Wayne Parnell, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen along with Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Meanwhile, Harmeet Singh, who was on the India U-19 squad that won the 2012 World Cup has also been picked to play in MLC.

“I am really excited to be here. And also nervous at the same time. I played in Seattle in the Minor League. Now Major League Cricket. It cannot get better for me,” Harmeet had said in a statement as per a press release from MLC.

Also, MLC Tournament Director Justin Geale is excited to see which player from the showpiece event will receive the leading run scorer award this summer.

“We can’t wait to see which superstar player captures the Royal(R) Leading Run Scorer award this summer,” Justin Geale said in the statement after Major League Cricket (MLC) joined hands with Royal(R) brand as an official partner of the league for its inaugural season this summer.

“MLC is thrilled to welcome the Royal(R) brand onboard as an official partner. Royal(R) has proven to be a strong supporter of American cricket sharing MLC’s long-term vision to build the sport for the vast community of fans of the game here in the United States,” he added.

The award for the “Royal Leading Run Scorer” will be given out on July 30, at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

“We’re excited to partner with Major League Cricket to bring the culture, cuisine and vibrant flavors of South Asia to cricket fans in the United States,” said Abhinav Arora, president of LT Foods Americas, the global culinary enterprise behind the Royal(R) brand.

The first-ever MLC match will take place on Thursday, July 13, under the lights at America’s new premier cricket venue, Grand Prairie Stadium, near Dallas, Texas.

Eighteen more matches will follow leading up to the inaugural MLC championship final on Sunday, July 30, with six teams set to compete: the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

–IANS

cs

