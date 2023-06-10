scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Mexican star Chicharito to undergo knee surgery

By Agency News Desk

Mexico City, June 10 (IANS) LA Galaxy’s Mexican striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez will require surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the Major League Soccer (MLS) club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury during the Galaxy’s US Open Cup quarterfinal defeat at Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and subsequent scans confirmed his worst fears, reports Xinhua.

“Hernandez will undergo surgery on a date to be determined to begin the rehabilitation process,” Galaxy said in a statement on the club’s official website.

The injury comes barely two months after Mexico manager Diego Cocca told journalists that Hernandez was under consideration for a return to the national team.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid player has not represented his country since September 2019 after falling out with former manager Gerardo Martino.

Hernandez has scored 38 goals in 74 MLS appearances since joining the Galaxy in 2020.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
WTC Final: Carey remains unbeaten on 66 as Australia declare at 270/8, set India a daunting target of 444
Next article
Microsoft's new feature to let users react to comments in Word
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Microsoft's new feature to let users react to comments in Word

Sports

WTC Final: Carey remains unbeaten on 66 as Australia declare at 270/8, set India a daunting target of 444

News

SRK does 'Pathaan' hook step on Mannat balcony to celebrate TV premiere

Sports

PM Modi congratulates Indian shooters for impressive show at Junior World Cup

News

Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'

Health & Lifestyle

From road to rage, the musical journey of a Kashmiri singer

Sports

La Liga: Coach Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after poor end to season

News

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' will now release on Dussehra 2023

Sports

Asia Cup archery stage 3: India end campaign with seven medals

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane refused scan on finger to protect his 'mindset', reveals his wife Radhika

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

News

Wolverine and Predator to clash in Marvel's new limited series edition

Sports

We are facing pressure to compromise, alleges protesting wrestler Sakshi Malik

Technology

LinkedIn introduces AI Copy Suggestion feature for ad creatives

News

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman to be featured on new album

News

Adaa Khan roped in to play a socially impactful role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

News

Aman Maheshwari on working with Rupali Ganguly: 'It's a blessing'

Technology

Google patches new Chrome zero-day flaw used in exploit

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US