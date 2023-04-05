scorecardresearch
Freiburg flabbergast Bayern to progress into German Cup semis

By News Bureau

Berlin, April 5 (IANS) Lucas Holer’s late handball penalty helped Freiburg to upset record champions Bayern Munich with a 2-1 comeback win in the quarterfinals, here.

Freiburg staged a well-positioned defense from the outset and was able to keep the hosts at bay in the opening stages.

Despite not creating clear-cut opportunities, Bayern still opened the scoring with 20 minutes gone as Dayot Upamecano headed home a corner kick from Joshua Kimmich on Tuesday night.

The visitors maintained their shape and restored parity only seven minutes later through Nicolas Hofler, who collected a clearance from Kingsley Coman before drilling the ball from 16 meters past Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer, a Xinhua report said.

Bayern responded with furious attacks before halftime, but neither Leon Goretzka nor Thomas Muller was able to overcome Freiburg custodian Mark Flekken despite promising chances.

After the restart, Bayern dominated possession and pressed Freiburg onto the back foot but couldn’t do any damage in the opening stages.

Just when the spectators settled for the extra time, Hofler collected a loose ball at the edge of the box and hit Jamal Musiala, who deflected the hammer with his elbow to cause a penalty.

Holer stepped up and converted the penalty into the roof of the net in injury time.

“I am delighted that we have clinched a win here today. We had the luck we needed and defended very well. It was a one-sided affair in the second half, but we defended passionately and got the penalty to win the game,” said Freiburg coach Christian Streich.

“I am not disappointed as we conceded two goals from two long-range efforts. We had some good stages, but we failed to maintain the momentum. We lacked accuracy in the final third. It is sad because it is our own fault as we lost on home soil in a quarterfinal,” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt advanced into the semifinals as well after easing 2-0 past Union Berlin courtesy of Randal Kolo Muani’s first-half brace.

