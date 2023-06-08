scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

French Open: Miyu Kato, Tim Puetz clinch mixed doubles title

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 8 (IANS) Japan’s Miyu Kato and Germany’s Tim Puetz clinched the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday, defeating Bianca Andreescu and Michael Venus 4-6, 6-4, [10-6] in the final, here.

The French Open is Kato’s first Grand Slam title and capped off an emotional week for the 28-year-old Japanese doubles specialist, who was disqualified from the women’s doubles competition after inadvertently hitting a ball girl with a ball in the third-round match.

“It has been really challenging for me for the past few days. I want to thank all the players, coaches, everyone for their heartfelt messages of support,” Kato was quoted as saying by WTA.

Andreescu and Venus climbed from a break down to take the opening set (4-6) but Kato and Puetz struck back to level the match, taking the second set 6-4.

The Japanese/German duo built a 6-3 lead in the tiebreak after Venus struck a double-fault down 4-3 and Kato followed with courageous work at the net to extend the lead.

Kato and Puetz rode their momentum to the win, sealing the match after Venus’ forehand fell into the net.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll do everything possible to win the tournament', says Stimac ahead of opener against Mongolia
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Intercontinental Cup: 'We'll do everything possible to win the tournament', says Stimac ahead of opener against Mongolia

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Siraj picks four-fer as Australia make 469 in first innings against India

News

Alia Bhatt to portray Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Ram in ‘Ramayana’

Health & Lifestyle

SC notice to UP on bail plea of octogenarian jailed in 4-decade-old milk adulteration case

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid can impact fatigue, quality of life worse than some cancers: Study

Sports

Singapore Open: India's campaign ends with Srikanth's round of 16 loss (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Indian-origin nurse charged in death of 7-year-old in UK hospital

Sports

Finch, Stoinis, Hasaranga among top cricketers to feature in Major League Cricket from July 13

News

Salman Khan on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: ‘This season will be raw, unfiltered just like me’

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root's tally for most Test centuries against India

Technology

Hyundai, Kia sued over car thefts that went viral on TikTok in US

News

Slayer guitarist Kerry King opens up on bandmate Jeff Hanneman’s death

News

Rajshri Deshpande-starrer ‘Privacy’ heads to Bucheon International Film Fest

Sports

Liverpool complete signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton

News

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati to get engaged tomorrow

Sports

WTC Final: India stage fightback with four wickets as Australia reach 422/7 at lunch

News

‘Joint Account’ – A story exceeding the boundaries of love & relationships

Technology

ChatGPT on iOS gets 'Drag and Drop' support

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US