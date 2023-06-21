scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

German Open: Vekic upsets Rybakina to reach quarterfinals

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, June 21 (IANS) Croatia’s Donna Vekic earned her second Top 10 win of the season with a 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4 upset of No.2 seed Elena Rybakina in the second round of the German Open, here on Wednesday.

In 2 hours and 14 minutes, World No. 23 Vekic ended the reigning Wimbledon champion’s nine-match unbeaten run, as well as her eight-match winning streak on grass. But the Croatian is a capable grass-courter herself, and she is now through to her sixth career WTA Tour quarterfinal on the surface.

Three of Vekic’s 11 career finals have come on grass, and she won Nottingham in 2017.

The win over World No.3 Rybakina is Vekic’s 12th career Top 10 win and her second after beating then-No.5 Caroline Garcia in the Monterrey final in February.

Vekic’s last win over a Top 3 player, however, was a defeat of Aryna Sabalenka, also No.3 at the time, two summers ago at the Tokyo Olympics.

Withstanding 15 aces off Rybakina’s racquet, Vekic credited her mentality with allowing her to turn around the match, facing the woman whom she called “the best server on the women’s tour right now.”

“I’m really happy to not only beat her, but to be in the quarterfinals here. I stayed in the moment. I was just trying to play the next point, the next game. She was serving unbelievable today. She’s definitely, I think, the best server on the women’s tour right now. She was serving really big, so I was like, ‘Just stay with her; your chances will come,’ and they did,” Vekic said afterwards.

“I was just trying to go for it, to be aggressive, which is not easy. In a way, I found myself lucky almost every time I could get the return in. I felt in a better position once I was in the rally, but to get her serve back was not easy,” she added.

Vekic will next face lucky loser Elina Avanesyan who, after saving two match points to beat Daria Kasatkina in the first round, backed that up with another comeback on Wednesday: a 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Anna Blinkova.

— IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland
Next article
Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Odisha register 4-0 win against Karnataka
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Odisha register 4-0 win against Karnataka

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Leask leads Scotland to thrilling one-wicket win over Ireland

Sports

'Me, water and finish line': Silver-medal winner Dinesh Shanmugam finds life, purpose in water

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Ilyas, Shoaib, Nadeem score fifties as Oman beat UAE by five wickets

Technology

TCS bags $1.1 bn deal to digitally transform UK's Employment Savings Trust

News

At 78, Rod Stewart does intense 'SAS-style' workouts everyday

News

K-pop singer Choi Sung Bong dies by suicide

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, Yoga is her 'secret key to holistic well-being'

News

Yoga allows Vineet Choudhary to align his inner strength with his character

News

Breathing exercises, throat warm-up help Shirley Setia hone her vocal prowess

News

Sting's 'Fragile', Nickelback's 'Rockstar' are King's favourite tracks

Health & Lifestyle

WHO should not have dismissed Covid lab leak theory: Top virologist

News

Music is dichotomous for Srushti Tawade, brings both 'escape and reality check'

Health & Lifestyle

1st in-ear wearable device to help decode long Covid-related brain fog

Health & Lifestyle

Exercise may up stroke risk in people with blocked arteries: Study

News

For Aastha Gill, 'music is the best medium to convey feelings'

News

World Music Day: Rashmeet Kaur's 'Dil Khanjar' draws inspiration from the '90s

News

Kakar sisters: 'AI-generated music won't replace human creativity anytime soon'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US