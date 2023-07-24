GPBL Season 2: Karnataka HC stays BAI circulars warning players from playing in 'unrecognised' events

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court has issued a stay order, suspending the operation of circulars issued by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) warning players from participating in unrecognised tournaments.

The court also allowed BAI-registered players to participate in Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) Season 2 and ordered BAI to not take any action against players, coaches, technical staff, and support staff.

The BAI had on April 10, 2023, and July 5, 2023, issued circulars to all players, coaches, technical staff and support staff “not to participate in any of the ‘Unrecognized Tournaments’ without the prior approval of the BAI”.

“If any of such Registered Personnel are found to have violated this notice, they will be liable for appropriate actions as per the Rules of the BAI,” the BAI said in its circular on July 5.

“Even after such a notice, if anyone intends to participate in such tournaments, it will be at their own risks,” it said.

The Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) approached the High Court of Karnataka against these circulars and the court granted it interim protection against the circulars.

“Stay of impugned circulars; further the respondent No.2 (BAI) is restrained from taking any coercive action against badminton players, coaches & technical staff who are registered with it pursuant to the impugned circulars,” the court order said.

The GPBL had received over 450 registrations including 56 international players to be included in the Players’ Roster for the upcoming GPBL Season 2 to be held next month. Owing to the circulars issued by BAI, many top players were skeptical of participating.

Hitherto, Bitsport, the organisers of GPBL, approached BAI on over 40 occasions during the last one year seeking clarity on the status of GPBL via e-mails, registered letters, phone calls and mobile messages. However, there was no reply, the company informed in a release on Monday.

“When the players started calling us about impact on them due to BAI circulars and with just about a month to go for the event, we had no other option but to approach the court,” said Prashanth Reddy, League Commissioner, GPBL.

The Karnataka High Court’s ruling recognized the fundamental right of badminton players, as enshrined in Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India.

The Honourable Court cited a precedent set by the order dated August 24, 2017, issued by the Delhi High Court in W.P.(C) 3469/2017 and CM No. 15209/2017, which upheld the right of players to participate in private tournaments, the release said.

“Although we are happy about the ruling in our favour as it benefits players, we are still reaching out to BAI to work together to promote Badminton in the country. While BAI is the governing body for Badminton, they primarily focus on selecting players to represent India. This leaves out tens of thousands of aspiring Badminton players to support themselves when they cannot make it into the Indian team. It is important to note that BAI only supports players with free training and travel if they make it to the Indian team,” Reddy informed.

“We want to promote the sport as well as help the players financially so that they are able to pursue their careers. In fact, we have announced a minimum guarantee for the players who are in the final roster, irrespective of them getting picked by the franchises,” added Prashanth Reddy.

The first season saw the top players from Karnataka with the teams mentored by the who’s-who of Indian badminton including two-time Olympic medallist P.V Sindhu, World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponappa, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, H.S Prannoy, Chirag Shetty and Jwala Gutta.

–IANS

bsk