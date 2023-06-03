scorecardresearch
GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, June 3 (IANS) The Grand Prix Badminton League (GPBL) will conduct auctions for teams and players on June 10 and July 22 respectively for the highly-anticipated Season 2 to be held in August this year.

The GPBL will conduct the auctions for 10 teams and will feature bids for the Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow and Orissa teams.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Prashanth Reddy, League Commissioner said: “With the objective of expanding the league’s reach, GPBL Season 2 will feature a total of 10 teams as against eight in the first season. With the overwhelming response from players and the addition of two new teams, we are confident of yet another successful season.”

This unique opportunity will enable prospective team owners to acquire franchises and compete in the premium badminton league.

“The league aims to provide a platform for both domestic and international talent to not only showcase their skills but give them an opportunity to earn substantial money to fund their training and other expenses,” Reddy was quoted as saying in a release on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the player auction to take place on July 22 will involve players from 25 countries.

There has been an overwhelming response from players – both Indian and international alike as over 350 Indian players and 52 international players have thrown their names into the hat, hoping to secure a spot in one of the 10 teams, the release claimed.

Approximately 150 players from among 400-odd players will be shortlisted f’r the players’ auction. Current India No.1 and Senior National Champion Mithun Manjunath and Sai Praneeth, both ranked under the top 50 in BWF world rankings head the list of Indian players who have signed up for the auction.

The total player purse for each of the teams is set at Rs 30 lakh. The teams participating in the league will have the flexibility to select players from four distinct tiers, each with its own price point, ensuring that the teams can build a competitive roster while managing their budget effectively.

In a first of its-kind, a minimum guarantee of Rs 25,000 will be provided to those players who remain unsold. The GPBL Season 2 will be held in August in Bengaluru.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

