Host Uganda names final squad ahead of ICC T20 Women's World Cup qualifiers

Kampala, Dec 5 (IANS) Uganda has named a 14-player squad that will compete in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Coach Lawrence Ssematimba announced the team on Monday ahead of qualifiers taking place from December 7 to 17 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval.

“We have been working so hard preparing this team and finally we have named the players who we believe are ready to put up a good show in the qualifiers,” Ssematimba told Xinhua.

Uganda is in Group B alongside Namibia, Nigeria and Rwanda, and will be captained by Consy Aweko. Group A contains Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana and Kenya.

The top two teams will qualify for global qualifiers in Dubai next year. The 2024 T20 Women’s World Cup will be hosted by Bangladesh.

Alan Mugume, CEO of the Uganda Cricket Association, said, “We have put everything in place to make sure that we are good hosts and also field a strong team that can qualify for the next stage of the qualifiers.”

Uganda will open their campaign in the qualifiers against Rwanda on December 10.

Uganda squad: Kevin Awino, Proscovia Alako, Irene Alumo, Janet Mbabazi, Evelyn Anyipo, Consy Aweko (captain), Patricia Malemekia, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Stephanie Nampiina, Lorna Anyait, Rita Musamali, Esther Iloku, Malisa Ariokot, Sarah Akiteng.

–IANS

cs/