scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Ind vs WI: It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi, says Aakash Chopra

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to make his Test debut as an opener against the West Indies on Wednesday in the first Test at Dominica, and this opportunity could not have come at a better time.

The 21-year-old was in red-hot form during the recent IPL, and is also a proven performer in the longer formats of the game.

During a preview show, JioCinema expert, Aakash Chopra said: “The good thing about Yashasvi Jaiswal’s selection is that it’s not just on the back of IPL runs. Yes, he was absolutely phenomenal and scintillating in this edition of the IPL, but then he scored a mountain of runs—truckloads of runs—in First Class cricket playing for Mumbai and West Zone.”

The former India opener added: “In fact, wherever he has played, whichever team he has represented so far, he has scored a lot of runs, and therefore, just the understanding of playing the day format, understanding the pulse of what is required of a batsman in the day format, will hold him in good stead. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be a cake walk, for a simple reason that there is a gulf between First Class cricket and Test cricket when we talk about the standards. But I think Yashasvi Jaiswal, over a period of time, will really do well.”

Another expert Abhinav Mukund, said: “Yashasvi is one of the more impressive young players coming out of this country, and I am excited to see how he goes in Test cricket. I feel he will respond well. Considering the conditions with the Dukes ball and the fact that there will be a bit of grass, I think Jaiswal will have a challenge, but I think he has the technique, skill set, and most importantly, the mind-set to play Test cricket.”

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with 'The White Tiger' co-actor Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'
Next article
HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India
This May Also Interest You
Technology

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

News

Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with 'The White Tiger' co-actor Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite stresses consistency to topple India in Test series

News

Harrison Ford on his initial reaction to Indiana Jones' costume for 'Raiders Of The Lost Ark'

Technology

Microsoft turns to UK after win in US over $68.7 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

News

James Gunn expands 'Superman: Legacy' cast and new DC universe

News

Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse

News

Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

Technology

Users can now transfer Netflix profile to existing account

Sports

BCCI secy Jay Shah will not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

News

Noyonika in 'The Trial' resonates with Kajol because she too is a mother

News

Salman Khan gushes over Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser; fans hail their ‘bromance’

Sports

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe ban

Technology

Google dropped plans for AI chatbot app targetting Gen Z: Report

Sports

Djokovic passes Rublev test to face Sinner in Wimbledon semifinals

Technology

Google sued for allegedly stealing data from users to train its AI models

Technology

Ex-Amazon cybersecurity professional accused of stealing $9 mn in crypto

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US