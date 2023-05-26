scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India U-17s face FC Augsburg U-17 in training game

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The India U-17 men’s national team is set to face FC Augsburg U-17s in a training game in Augsburg, Germany, on Friday.

The game will be the third training match that the Blue Colts will play during their preparatory camp in Germany. Earlier this month, India played two more games against a mix of U-16 and U-19 boys from VFB Stuttgart (1-3) and SSV Reutlingen U-16 (6-1).

“We have had a few days to train after our last game, and we’re ready for our last two matches here in Germany,” said India head coach Bibiano Fernandes.

The India U-17s have been on an extensive preparatory path for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup (to be held next month in Thailand), as they camped in Spain for a month before shifting base to Stuttgart, Germany on May 16. Having played two matches in Stuttgart, and after attending a number of Bundesliga games, the Blue Colts have arrived in Augsburg for the last week of their training in Germany.

“We have had a fruitful time in Germany. The facilities have been fantastic, and the boys have learnt a lot from different sessions given by the coaches in Stuttgart,” said Fernandes.

The India U-17s have arrived in Augsburg on Thursday, and will play their first game against their hosts on Friday.

“Augsburg are of course one of the top clubs in Europe, and we expect their U-17 team to be of a very high standard as well. It will be a good game, but the boys are improving every day,” said Fernandes.

The Blue Colts, after finishing their preparation in Germany, will head to Thailand two weeks ahead of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, for further training and acclimatisation. They will face Vietnam (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 20), and Japan (June 23) in Group D.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sports Ministry approves Neeraj Chopra's proposal to train in Finland, paddler Payas Jain to head to Taiwan
Next article
Former top 10 star Lucas Pouille qualifies for French Open
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Chinese shuttlers secure 3 semifinal berths at Malaysia Masters

Sports

Shared kick off times with plenty to play for in La Liga

Technology

Big Tech firms can sack more employees to boost productivity: Musk

News

'Gangubai…' tops technical awards at 23rd IIFA's music-loaded opening

Sports

Wang/Sun retain mixed doubles title, China confirms men's singles crown at Durban table tennis worlds

Sports

ITTF takes pride in Durban table tennis worlds

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 6 N.Korean kids under 5 suffer from stunted growth: Report

News

Inspiring movie on a soldier's bravery, 'Fauja' leaves a mark on Karthik Dammu

News

I have to constantly try and do something as exciting as 'Hathoda Tyagi': Actor Abhishek Banerjee

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill ton, Mohit fifer help Gujarat Titans thrash Mumbai Indians by 62 runs, set final clash with CSK

Sports

IPL 2023: Gill's majestic 129, Mohit's 5/10 help Gujarat Titans reach final with win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

News

It's a wrap for 'Raghuthatha' shoot; first Tamil movie from 'KGF', 'Kantara' makers

Sports

KIUG 2022: Vikkas emerges as the fastest male swimmer, Siva becomes double gold medallist

Sports

MI vs GT: Vishnu Vinod becomes first concussion substitute in IPL history

Sports

India U-17s men's football team beats FC Augsburg U-17 in Germany

Sports

IPL 2023: Wish it was possible to carry it everywhere, says Gill on Ahmedabad pitch after his century

Sports

Delhi FC crowned 2nd Division champions, earn promotion to I-League

Sports

Jorge Pereyra Diaz signs one-year contract extension with Mumbai City FC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US