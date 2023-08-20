scorecardresearch
India's Anahat Singh wins gold in U-17 category at Asian Junior Squash Championship

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) India’s Commonwealth Games squash star Anahat Singh clinched the gold in the girls under-17 category of the 30th Asian Junior Squash Individual Championship held in Dalian, China, on Sunday.

In the event held from August 16 to 20, the 15-year-old Anahat defeated Ena Kwong of Hong Kong 3-1 to clinch the title.

Earlier, the squash player from Delhi defeated Doyce Lee of Malaysia in the quarters and Whitney Isabelle Wilson of Malaysia in the semis to reach the finals.

This is her second gold and third medal for Anahat, who is coached by former India star Ritwik Bhattacharya, at the Asian juniors so far.

She won her first gold medal in the girls under-15 at the Asian junior championships in Thailand in 2022 and a bronze in the girls’ under-13 category in 2019 at the Asian Junior Championships held in Macau 2019. In between the championships did not take place due to covid.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
YouTube introduces live chat, key plays features to NFL Sunday Ticket
