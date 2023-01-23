scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India's Jehan Daruvala joins champions MP Motorsport from Prema for 2023 F2 season

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) India’s young upcoming driver Jehan Daruvala will race for reigning Formula 2 champions MP Motorsport (The Netherlands) as he returns to the Formula One feeder series in 2023.

The 24-year-old, an established front-runner in the category, will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Hauger, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.

Daruvala will combine his F2 campaign with his Formula E role with Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, who announced him as their reserve driver in November.

Daruvala, a four-time Formula 2 winner, got his first taste of MP Motorsport machinery in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi in November last year. He was immediately on the pace, setting the second-quickest time on the second day of the three-day test, and also gelled well with the team’s mechanics and engineers, his management team informed in a release on Monday.

Daruvala said, “I’m extremely excited to be racing for MP Motorsport. The team has progressed tremendously and impressed the entire F2 field with their performances last year. They showed a consistent front-running pace, wrapped up both the drivers’ and team’s titles and go into the 2023 season as the team to beat. I am confident Dennis and I can build on that success and lead the team to more race wins, podiums and, hopefully, championship glory in 2023.”

MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman said, “At MP, we are delighted to welcome Jehan to our FIA F2 team. He has been a consistent frontrunner right from his debut in the category, taking wins in every F2 season he has competed in. His experience will be of great value to the team, so we are very much aiming for a repeat of last year’s form.”

Headquartered in the Netherlands, MP Motorsport last year became only the second team in Formula 2 history to achieve the title double. The outfit chalked up five race wins with championship winner Felipe Drugovich and also scored seven further podiums.

Jehan Daruvala made his single-seater motorsport debut in 2015 in the Formula Renault 2.0 Northern European Championship series. The Indian has won in every category he has raced in and finished third in the 2019 FIA F3 championship. He made the step up to F2 in 2020 and has raced to four wins and 15 podiums.

Last year, he successfully completed three Formula One test sessions with former champions McLaren, making him eligible for a Formula One super licence. Jehan has also been signed up by Mahindra Racing to serve as the Indian manufacturer’s Formula E reserve driver.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, Pro downloads from sale
Next article
Ishan Kishan avoids lengthy suspension on hit-wicket appeal against Tom Latham in first ODI: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

FairPlay news comes on board as official partner of ILT20

Sports

Ishan Kishan avoids lengthy suspension on hit-wicket appeal against Tom Latham in first ODI: Report

Technology

Microsoft to remove Windows 10 Home, Pro downloads from sale

News

A sneak peak BTS dubbing ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ in Hindi

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' seems to fall apart due to 'ticket to finale'

News

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' trailer: Ranbir turns 'makkar' for 'jhoothi' Shraddha

News

Ishaan Dhawan, Riya Sharma make memories while shooting in Agra for ‘Dhruv Tara’

News

Suniel Shetty glad PM named 21 islands, netizens ask him to focus on daughter's wedding

News

Abdu Rozik has a happy and spontaneous nature, affirms Subuhii Joshii

Sports

Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for wrestling federation; Yogeshwar, Murgunde named members

News

Rochak Kohli gained 15 kgs for his heartbreak track 'Tere Jaane Ke Baad'

News

‘Pathaan’ re-opens these shut cinemas across the country

News

Anjali Arora: Trolling does affect mental health, it can disturb one's life

News

Abdu Rozik is listening to Rihanna's 'Lift me Up' on repeat

Technology

We must not lose Apple the way we lost Samsung to Vietnam: ICEA Chairman (IANS Interview)

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran: Driving License/Selfiee, a story that needs to be told

Technology

Twitter expands Community Notes to 4 more countries

Sports

IND v NZ: India could look at making some changes as they seek 3-0 finish against New Zealand (preview)

Sports

U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Irwin replaces injured Hamilton in New Zealand's squad

Sports

Australian Open: Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna pair advances to mixed doubles quarterfinals

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US