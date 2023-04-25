scorecardresearch
IPL 2023: If SRH doesn't trust Umran Malik, it's better to bring in a batsman, says Wasim Jaffer

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has questioned the utilisation of Umran Malik by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He stated that if the team think tank doesn’t have enough belief in Malik’s bowling abilities, they would be better off adding a batter to the team.

Malik bowled only two overs in the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday. He conceded 14 runs and went wicketless. The fast bowler picked up five wickets in six matches so far and hasn’t bowled his full quota of 4 overs in most of the games.

The capitals were struggling at 62/5. Then, Axar Patel struck a crucial run-a-ball 34 and with help from Manish Pandey (34 off 28) propelled DC to a below-par 144/9 in 20 overs.

“SRH are playing Umran Malik, but he bowled only two overs in the match against Delhi. Instead of him, they could have played a batter. If you don’t trust him as a bowler, it’s better to bring in a batsman to the team.”

“Delhi were 62/5 at one point, but Hyderabad allowed them to reach 144. If they had bowled better, things could have been easier for them. Letting Delhi make 144 was a mistake by SRH,” Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Defending a modest 144, DC put up a brilliant bowling effort as Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Ishant Sharma restricted SRH to 137/6 as the Sunrisers succumbed to their third defeat in a row.

Jaffer further suggested a change in Sunrisers’ batting lineup to improve their performance, suggesting that Abhishek Sharma should open the innings and Harry Brook to bat in the middle.

“Looking at their batting order, I feel Abhishek Sharma is a better option as an opener. Most of his runs for SRH have come as an opener. He is batting out of position (in the middle order). Harry Brook could bat at four or five. That will strengthen their lower-order batting.

“With the likes of Aiden Markram, Brook and Heinrich Klaasen, their batting in the middle and death overs will become strong. They will need to improve their batting combination and their batting order,” he said.

Agency News Desk
