scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, says Tom Moody

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody has lauded Sam Curran for his outstanding captaincy skills as Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) skipper, saying that the English all-rounder has exhibited excellent leadership skills despite being new to the captaincy role. 

The 24-year-old was handed the captain’s responsibility in the absence of their regular skipper Shikar Dhawan in the last three games and has led the Kings to two wins out of the three games he captained.

“Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, particularly for someone who has not experienced leadership before. He’s captaining a team in the IPL – the biggest T20 tournament on the planet – and is doing it very very well,” Moody told ESPNcricinfo.

Curran was terrific with the bat as he smashed 55 off 29 deliveries and stitched 92 run partnership off 50 balls with Harpreet Singh (41 off 28) to take his side to 214 in 20 overs.

However, the stand-in skipper was expensive with a ball, conceding 41 runs in three overs and going wicketless against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.  

 

“Sam Curran felt that he was not quite on song tonight. That shows good leadership to look at the broader picture of what’s available. Sam was going nearly 14 an over, so he had an expensive night with the ball, which is unusual for him, and recognised that maybe that was not his night, so he shared that responsibility, and he had the resources to do it,” the former Australian all-rounder said.

Curran’s fifty with contributions from Harpreet Singh Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma, along with Arshdeep Singh’s four-wicket haul saw PBKS overcome Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in an IPL 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against RCB
Next article
When SRK and his family invited model Navpreet Kaur to a kingly treatment!
This May Also Interest You
News

Aparana S Hosing presents Aastha’s inspirational story

News

Lena Khan to direct Hasan Minhaj Bollywood Comedy 'Best of the Best'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

Technology

Hyundai to develop moon-exploration mobility 'Rover'

Sports

IPL 2023: Massive respect for Ishant for the way he bowled, says Kuldeep Yadav after DC's first win

News

Amitabh Bachchan requests Twitter to return his blue tick; says, ‘Haath toh jor liye rahe hum’

News

Prabhas’ Raghav Avatar in the Latest Poster of Adipurush and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ lyrical audio Wins Over the Internet

Sports

England now got a clear way of playing, which makes selection easier, says Rob Key

Feature

VCR: Government wakes up to 51-year-old problem

News

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

Technology

Tim Cook greets first customers as Apple debuts India retail store

Sports

Tennis: Swiatek sweeps past Zheng at WTA Stuttgart Grand Prix

News

‘Rafuchakkar’ to break Maniesh Paul’s comic mould!

Sports

Super Cup: Odisha FC beat NorthEast United FC 3-1, set up final with Bengaluru FC

News

Sunny Singh on Prabhas: 'You will always have a brotherly feeling around him'

News

Ekta Kapoor's 'Kumkum Bhagya' completes nine years, says 'credit goes to her team'

Technology

Google may be working on new AI-powered search engine: Report

Health & Lifestyle

UP records highest Covid spike in 10 months

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US