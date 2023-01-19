scorecardresearch
ISL: Odisha FC sign Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC on a permanent deal

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC has completed the permanent signing of Aniket Jadhav from East Bengal FC, which will keep him at the club till 2024.

Aniket Jadhav was born in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Jadhav was part of the AIFF Elite Academy batch that was preparing for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup and represented India in the U-17 World cup.

In 2017, Jadhav was selected to play for the Indian Arrows. He made his professional debut for the side in their first match of the season against Chennai City FC. He started and scored a brace as the Arrows won 3–0. Jadhav also had a 3-month training spell at Blackburn Rovers academy in 2019.

In ISL, Jadhav started his journey with Jamshedpur FC in the 2018-19 season, having played 27 matches for the Red Miners, he netted the two goals. After a three-year stint with Jamshedpur FC, the winger joined Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season and helped them to win the first ISL trophy with his two goals and three assists in 20 matches.

In March 2022, Jadav was called up for the national squad by coach Igor Štimac ahead of India’s two friendly matches against Bahrain and Belarus and has two national caps under his name.

The 22-year old expressed his pleasure to sign a permanent deal with Odisha FC.

“It’s a tremendous honour and pleasure to wear OFC’s jersey for the upcoming games this season. Thank you, Odisha FC, for believing in me and allowing me to represent this phenomenal club and the people of Odisha,” he said.

The Kolhapur player is known for his trickery left foot and the sudden burst of pace. Having played only 186 minutes in this season for East Bengal FC, Jadhav will be hoping to get more game time in Odisha FC and help them to reach their first ever ISL playoffs.

Odisha FC are currently at the fifth position in the points table, having won only one in the last five matches in the ongoing 2022-23 season of ISL.

