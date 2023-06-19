scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

It happened in the heat of the moment: Avesh Khan regrets throwing his helmet in wild celebration against RCB

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan has expressed his regret over his wild celebration, in which he tossed his helmet following the team’s victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a closely contested Indian Premier League match held in Bengaluru.

Avesh, who came to bat at No.11, sneaked a single off the last delivery of the match to clinch the game for his side. He was seen throwing his helmet to the ground after completing the winning run.

Notably, the LSG pacer was reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct.

“Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha. I realised later that I shouldn’t have done that. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha,” Avesh Khan was quoted saying by the Indian Express.

However, he admitted that was dissatisfied with his performance during the IPL 2023 season.

“If you compare my past two IPL seasons before this one, it went the way I wanted too. However, even though the season didn’t go well as per my standard, I maintained my economy rate which is less than 10. I bowl crucial overs 4 or 5th over and later in death,” he said.

With the West Indies series just around the corner, the Madhya Pradesh seamer, who played five ODIs and 15 T20Is for the national team, is optimistic about being recalled by the selectors.

“I’m hoping to be there. Selection is not in my hand as a player, one goes through ups and down. I want to make a comeback and just hoping to do that,” said Avesh.

The 26-year-old, whose last appearance for the Indian team came during home series against South Africa in 2022, has three ODI wickets and 13 T20I scalps to his name.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Want to live longer? Immune resilience maybe key, says study
Next article
Rishi Kumar says 'human touch' is something AI can never match up to
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Rishi Kumar says 'human touch' is something AI can never match up to

Health & Lifestyle

Want to live longer? Immune resilience maybe key, says study

Technology

Natural clays can prevent viral contamination from biomedical waste: IIT G

Technology

Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs owners report power problems in US

News

Gaurav Chopra on Sunny Deol: 'He never imposes his superstardom on anyone'

Technology

Tesla Cybertruck arrives in New Zealand for winter testing: Report

Technology

Samsung expands 'Self-Repair' prog to UK

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani try to resolve their issues

News

Why 'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahri finds 'Adipurush' 'very disappointing'

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out in-app chat support on Windows beta

Technology

Apple Vision Pro could give doctors 'superpowers', says US-based surgeon

News

Varun Dhawan and Sikandar Kher in Serbia for ‘Citadel’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Robinson should have been punished for trying to incite reaction from Khawaja, says Healy

News

Aaliya Siddiqui: I am on Bigg Boss to get my identity back

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt says she was tagged 'alcoholic'

News

Hrithik Roshan uploads a shirtless pic, Saba Azad reacts with fire and heart emojis

News

Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Varun Dhawan-Jahnvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal preponed to July

News

'PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue' theatrical to debut in India on July 20

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US